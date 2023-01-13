ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kcstudio.org

Honors: Bianca Fields

The Kansas City painter enjoyed a ‘jam-packed busy 2022,’ with work in Kemper Museum’s ‘Women to Watch 2024’ exhibition and showings in Miami, Los Angeles and London. Self-described “athletic painter” Bianca Fields examines “how Black women should comport themselves” in society, including herself, addressing this potent subject matter through kinetic mark-making, texture, thematic elements and composition. Working in the solitude of her East Crossroads second-floor studio, Fields applies vigorous movement and dynamic colors that activate her paintings on Japanese-manufactured yupo paper mounted on panels. She deploys thick swabs of acrylic and oil paint and gauzy spray paint in black, lilac, copper, magenta, cadmium yellow and electric blue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Kansas City As A UNESCO Creative City of Music

In November 2017, the City of Kansas City, Missouri, became a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) and was designated the first and only Creative City of Music in the U.S. Here is a summary of information about KC’s membership in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High

A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ty D.

Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly

A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park

A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
rejournals.com

Northmarq closes $23.8 million sale of multifamily property in Kansas City

Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq’s Kansas City- based investment sales office arranged the $23.8 million sale of Province at Briarcliff. The 120-unit multifamily property is located at 1282 Northwest Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri. Northmarq exclusively represented the seller, Forum Real Estate Group. The buyer was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS 58

Kansas City Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning. The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti. In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Local family wants life-size Nutcracker statues back

A fire off Denver Avenue force five people and two pets to evacuate Monday morning. Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Dino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Dino! Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix. Dino is all wiggles! This 2-year-old boy LOVES affection and especially ear scratches. He is a treat-motivated boy who is eager to please and ready to steal your heart!. Dino is AMAZING on a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KC-area medical leader to take the helm at LMH Health

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chief Medical Officer from the Kansas City area will now take the helm of Lawrence’s hospital system. LMH Health announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Dr. Kirk Sloan has been named as the organization’s new Chief Medical Officer. He will assume the role on March 6.
LAWRENCE, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain and snow by mid-week now likely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear Monday night with lows in the low and mid-30s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs near 50. Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow accumulations are unlikely for most of the area, but light totals...
KANSAS CITY, MO

