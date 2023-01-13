Read full article on original website
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
kcstudio.org
Honors: Bianca Fields
The Kansas City painter enjoyed a ‘jam-packed busy 2022,’ with work in Kemper Museum’s ‘Women to Watch 2024’ exhibition and showings in Miami, Los Angeles and London. Self-described “athletic painter” Bianca Fields examines “how Black women should comport themselves” in society, including herself, addressing this potent subject matter through kinetic mark-making, texture, thematic elements and composition. Working in the solitude of her East Crossroads second-floor studio, Fields applies vigorous movement and dynamic colors that activate her paintings on Japanese-manufactured yupo paper mounted on panels. She deploys thick swabs of acrylic and oil paint and gauzy spray paint in black, lilac, copper, magenta, cadmium yellow and electric blue.
kcstudio.org
As COVID-19 Calms But Remains in the Picture, Theaters Reflect On Its Toll
From left, Armin Shimerman, Jen Mays, Jerry Kernion, R.H. Wilhoit and David Fritts (on couch) in “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the New Theatre and Restaurant. (New Theatre and Restaurant) Diminished audiences and pricey changes pose new challenges. In late 2019, the COVID-19 virus erupted in China,...
kcstudio.org
Kansas City As A UNESCO Creative City of Music
In November 2017, the City of Kansas City, Missouri, became a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) and was designated the first and only Creative City of Music in the U.S. Here is a summary of information about KC’s membership in the...
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Want To Be Close To Someone? The KC Lovestream Is Perfect [Pictures]
With Valentine's Day coming up in just under a month, many may be looking for a little bit of a getaway with their significant other. One of the most perfect vacation rentals in the Kansas City area, if you want to be really close to someone is The KC Lovestream, although I might wait to book it until it warms up a little bit.
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed newborn triplets this week. Adrienne and Alim Blenford are now the proud parents of naturally conceived triplets — who could be identical as well. The couple, who already had four children, are...
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly
A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.
KC councilwoman introduces seven point plan to move Kansas City forward
On the day we celebrate civil rights leader and trailblazer Martin Luther King Jr., a Kansas City councilwoman is introducing a new plan to move all of Kansas City forward.
kshb.com
Sporting Kansas City announces $15 tickets for 2023 home games for college students
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced that home game tickets for the 2023 season will be available to college students for $15. The team is launching the Sporting U pass for the full season, making tickets available for a reduced price to students at over 240 universities in the country. Additional universities may be added in the future.
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park
A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
rejournals.com
Northmarq closes $23.8 million sale of multifamily property in Kansas City
Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq’s Kansas City- based investment sales office arranged the $23.8 million sale of Province at Briarcliff. The 120-unit multifamily property is located at 1282 Northwest Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri. Northmarq exclusively represented the seller, Forum Real Estate Group. The buyer was...
Paying it Forward to a man who keeps Troost Lake Park clean
Jonnie Lee and his team of volunteers work every weekend to keep Troost Lake Park litter-free
CBS 58
Kansas City Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning. The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti. In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the...
KCTV 5
Local family wants life-size Nutcracker statues back
A fire off Denver Avenue force five people and two pets to evacuate Monday morning. Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Dino
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Dino! Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix. Dino is all wiggles! This 2-year-old boy LOVES affection and especially ear scratches. He is a treat-motivated boy who is eager to please and ready to steal your heart!. Dino is AMAZING on a...
WIBW
KC-area medical leader to take the helm at LMH Health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chief Medical Officer from the Kansas City area will now take the helm of Lawrence’s hospital system. LMH Health announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Dr. Kirk Sloan has been named as the organization’s new Chief Medical Officer. He will assume the role on March 6.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Rain and snow by mid-week now likely
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear Monday night with lows in the low and mid-30s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs near 50. Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow accumulations are unlikely for most of the area, but light totals...
