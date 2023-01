The Kansas City painter enjoyed a ‘jam-packed busy 2022,’ with work in Kemper Museum’s ‘Women to Watch 2024’ exhibition and showings in Miami, Los Angeles and London. Self-described “athletic painter” Bianca Fields examines “how Black women should comport themselves” in society, including herself, addressing this potent subject matter through kinetic mark-making, texture, thematic elements and composition. Working in the solitude of her East Crossroads second-floor studio, Fields applies vigorous movement and dynamic colors that activate her paintings on Japanese-manufactured yupo paper mounted on panels. She deploys thick swabs of acrylic and oil paint and gauzy spray paint in black, lilac, copper, magenta, cadmium yellow and electric blue.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO