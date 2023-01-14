Reba Medley, age 95, of Speedwell, passed away peacefully at Tristate Health and Rehab in Harrogate on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was also a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Speedwell where she professed her salvation through Jesus Christ at an early age. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Medley; mother, Emma Leach; Father, Casper Leach; Sisters, Wanda Barnes, Charlotte Russell; and son-in-law, Ray Chumley.

SPEEDWELL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO