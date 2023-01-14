Read full article on original website
Pamela Sue (Chadwell) Gilreath, age 62, of Jellico
Age 62 of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Saturday January 14, 2023, at her home. She was born September 18, 1960, in Hazard, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
Grand Lodge of Tennessee Knights of Pythias now in Campbell County
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, a new fraternal organization was instituted in Campbell County, Tennessee. The Grand Lodge of Tennessee Knights of Pythias, under the authority of the Supreme Lodge, issued a charter to Rathbone Lodge Number 357. Rathbone Lodge will be meeting at Stooksbury Masonic Building located at 131 Shanghai Road in LaFollette.
Mike Welch retires after more than 40 years at the Co-op
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Numerous customers and friends turned up at the Co-op in LaFollette on Friday for Manager Mike Welch’s retirement celebration. After 44 and a half years at the Co-op, Welch is going to focus on farming his own land. Most of his career was spent...
ATV flips over bridge, lands in creek, injures two people
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Friday evening at 7:36, members of the La Follette Rescue Squad were dispatched to old Hwy 63 out of Caryville near the substation to assist the Campbell County EMS with two patients. An ATV side-by-side the two people were on flipped over a bridge and...
Reba Medley, age 95, of Speedwell
Reba Medley, age 95, of Speedwell, passed away peacefully at Tristate Health and Rehab in Harrogate on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was also a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Speedwell where she professed her salvation through Jesus Christ at an early age. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Medley; mother, Emma Leach; Father, Casper Leach; Sisters, Wanda Barnes, Charlotte Russell; and son-in-law, Ray Chumley.
Roy Lee Green, an habitual traffic offender, arrested for the 33rd time
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A man who has been arrested several times for traffic violations is back in the Campbell County Jail this morning on what was his 33rd arrest, according to jail records. Roy Lee Green was arrested in the pre-dawn hours of Friday on Glade Springs Road...
Snow, sub-freezing temps, two big rigs on fire challenge firefighters
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters with the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department had no sooner wrapped up working a Friday night ATV wreck when a fire call came in at 2:26am Saturday. Caryville Firefighters were dispatched to the parking lot behind the Travel Centers of America (TA) truck repair shop...
