Maine State

Take the annuity for 29 years you will make over 700 million if you take cash option after taxes you will take home less than 400 million...

CBS San Francisco

Mega Millions jackpot won in Maine; Bay Area ticket worth nearly $1 million

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine.The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize.Mega Millions officials...
MAINE STATE
localsyr.com

New York Walmart stores to remove paper bags starting this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting this week, it’s time to say goodbye to paper bags at Walmart. The company will stop providing paper bags at checkout across all stores in New York State beginning Wednesday. This move comes almost two years after New York State put in place...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Is Home To This 17 Mile Landmark

There is a good chance that when you tell someone that you are from New York, they automatically assume that you live in the city. But those of us who grew up in New York State, outside of the city, know there is more, much more to New York State than the Big Apple.
WIBX 950

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
CBS LA

Jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35 billion sold in Maine

With a one in 303 million chance at winning, why not line up and pay out in hopes of becoming the big lottery winner on this most unlucky day, Friday the 13th. Today's Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.35 billion and many see the odds worth the $2 ticket. That $1.35 billion has a cash value of $707.9 million, it's the second largest prize in Mega Millions history.A winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine. In Riverside, a ticket matching five numbers — worth an estimated $1 million — was sold at the Stater Bros. Markets on Iowa Avenue.A $1.53 billion Mega Million prize won in South Carolina in October 2018 remains at the top in prize-winning history of the game. And while we are talking about luck, odds and superstitions, there was a $1.586 billion Powerball winner in California Jan. 13, 2016. So why is Friday the 13th such an unfortunate date? Both Friday and the number 13 are regarded as unlucky in certain cultures throughout history …. So, good luck.
MAINE STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is IKEA Opening New Stores In New York?

IKEA shoppers have been hoping for the news that IKEA will be opening a store soon in upstate New York. There is some good news for IKEA shoppers. While IKEA will not be opening a brick-and-mortar store in the empire state, they did open up two new pick-up locations which make it easier for customers to get their items.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Most Expensive House For Sale in New York State

This single-family house built in 2005 has a mind-blowing price tag but is absolutely gorgeous. There are lots of things to consider when buying a new home. Does it have enough bedrooms? Is the property big enough for what you want to use it for? Doe sit have a garage? Then there are things like the guts of the home: heating, cooling, appliances, foundations, and making sure things are up to code.
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
