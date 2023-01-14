Read full article on original website
Vincennes Isaiah 1:17 House Celebrates National Isaiah 1:17 Day
Yesterday was January 17th — also known as National Isaiah 1:17 Day. The day was a chance for Isaiah 1:17 Houses nationwide to showcase their services. The Isaiah 1:17 House movement is designed to be a temporary stop-over for kids displaced from their homes due to a legal issue.
KC Sheriff’s Department Gets Major Donation for Opioid Treatment
Good Samaritan Hospital’s State Opioid Response Grant Coordinator Laura Jimenez presented a check to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin Tuesday for $166,800. The purpose of the SOR grant is to address the opioid overdose crisis by, among other things, providing resources to states for increasing access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder. The SOR program also supports the continuum of care for stimulant misuse and use disorders, including for cocaine and methamphetamine. The SOR program aims to help reduce unmet treatment needs and opioid-related overdose deaths across America.
KC Commissioners Renew IT Contract
The Knox County Commissioners have renewed its contract with the AME Group for information technology work for three more years. The renewal has been budgeted into the Commissioners’ account for the next year. The Commissioners approved the renewal unanimously.
Vincennes City Leaders Continue “Trashy” Discussions
The Vincennes City Council has now started a discussion on possible changes to the City’s trash collection. The City currently uses a sticker system for each individual bag, with totes to contain the waste. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum knows the big issue is equity between those who use the...
Trash Collection Back in Vincennes City Spotlight
The Vincennes City Council’s Neighborhoods Committee started another discussion of reforming the City’s trash collection system last night. The discussion is the start of a possible long process to determine the future methods of trash collection for Vincennes. The committee hearing was chaired by Councilman Ryan Lough. Personally,...
New Hours Coming in March for KC Library
Starting in March, the Knox County Public Library will expand its hours. The Knox County Library Board approved the longer hours at yesterday’s session. Starting March 6th, the new hours run from 9:30 a.m. to eight p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The expanded hours are part of a continued extension of service, in response to a loosening Covid pandemic.
GSH Looking to Build on Good Overall Year in 2022
Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital is coming off a good year, following years affected by the Covid pandemic. GSH president Rob McLin credits the success to the Hospital’s workers and staff. McLin also feels a large part of the success is continued participation in an area doctor-residency program. The Hospital...
Two Arrested in Washington In Connection with Bar Shooting
Washington Police say two men have been arrested in connection with two separate weekend shooting investigations. The two men were arrested early Sunday morning after firing shots into the air near the Antique Bar on East Main Street. 30-year-old Edwin Gilberto Marrero Gelpi of Washington was arrested for Criminal Recklessness...
Trash Collection Discussion Starts With Committee Session Tonight
The Vincennes City Council’s Neighborhoods Committee will meet late this afternoon to discuss the City’s trash collection. The conversation will start a process toward possible adjustment in the mode of trash pickup and pricing for Vincennes residents. Council president Tim Salters gives the amount the City gives up...
Could It Be You? $20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Princeton
The Fastbreak convenience store on Broadway in Princeton has sold a $20,000 Mega Millions winner. Experts with the Hoosier Lottery say the Princeton ticket was one of two $20,000 winners in Indiana; the other was in the city of Auburn, north of Fort Wayne. The tickets matched four of five...
Vincennes Firemen Fighting Active Fire in 400 Block of Harrison
Vincennes City firemen are on the scene of a structure fire this morning in the 400 block of Harrison. Firemen reported seeing flames coming from around half the house on arrival — including through the roof. Those inside the house did escape; however, two cats were reported as trapped inside.
Helping His Hands Seeking Help Locally
The holidays are over — but work to feed people continues for Vincennes-based Helping His Hands. The group is best-known for its disaster-based rescue efforts across the South and Midwest — but it also runs a food distribution service for the area. Helping His Hands president Scott Shipman...
More Details Released on Drug Arrests in Washington
Washington Police arrested two men on drug charges Friday while investigating a complaint of suspected drug activity at the Sundale Trailer Court. Police say they contacted a man who provided a false name but was later confirmed to be 27-year-old Oscar Mercedes-Cruz. Police say Mercedes-Cruz was wanted in Daviess County on multiple misdemeanor Failure to Appear warrants. He was arrested and found to be in possession of cocaine.
Boonville Man Faces Drug Dealing Charge in Knox County
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Boonville man yesterday following a transfer from the Warrick County Jail. 44 year-old Samuel Crow is charged with Dealing at Least One Gram of Meth, and with Meth Possession. The alleged incident was reported in April of last year. Crow is being held...
Two Diagnosed with Covid in Gibson County Jail; Precautions in Place
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department reports two of their inmates have tested positive for Covid-19. The positive tests came from two separate people from dayrooms on two separate floors of the facility. With the diagnosis, all dayrooms at the facility will be quarantined until further notice. All Jail staff...
VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Firearm Charges
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following an incident at his home in the 700-block of Harris. Officers found 44 year-old Roger Flournoy at the location. He is charged with carrying a handgun without a permit, and with pointing a loaded firearm at another person. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.
Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 1/18
(Varsity Basketball Recap) In Boys Basketball action…Vincennes Lincoln lost at Evansville Mater Dei 62-46. Joel Sanders led 2-11 Lincoln with. 13 points while Wade Hall and Raden Benson added 11 points each. Other scores…. Castle downed Henderson County Kentucky 82-73 Evansville Central topped Boonville 63-53 Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville beat Dugger Union...
Oakland City Man Arrested for Meth Dealing
Oakland City Police arrested an Oakland City man Saturday on drug and weapons charges. Police were informed by an employee of the Oakland City New Lake Campground there was a vehicle hung up just past the primitive camping area. Police were told the male driver was allegedly offering campers drugs in exchange for pulling out his vehicle.
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 1/17
The 9th rated Vincennes University mens basketball team was upset at Southwestern Illinois last night 59-50. Shilo Jackson led the Trailblazers with 14 points. VU drops to 18-2. Meanwhile, The Vincennes University Womens Basketball Team posted a 67-56 win over Southwestern Illinois. Cherelle Newsome led 13-7 VU with 17 points.
