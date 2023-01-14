ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A great soul who did great music'

By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Good morning, and welcome to Saturday!

Stevie Wonder didn’t shy away from sharing his feelings after hearing about the passing of his friend and guitarist, Jeff Beck, who died earlier this week at age 78.

Wonder called Beck “a great soul who did great music.”

Free Press music writer and critic Brian McCollum spoke with Wonder in an exclusive interview to learn more about the friendship of Beck and Wonder that began in 1972.

It's that time of year!

Paczki Day Vodka from Eastern Market's Detroit City Distillery is coming. The limited edition Paczki Day Vodka ($35 per 750-milliliter bottle) will be available starting 8 a.m. Feb. 3 through detroitcitydistillery.com/shop. We have more here for all the paczki and vodka lovers!

See you tomorrow!

