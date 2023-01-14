Read full article on original website
Early Alert Ahead of Late-Week Storm
We have some March weather in the air today. The afternoon will be dry with some cracks in the clouds. It won’t be the brightest, but it will be quite pleasant with highs around 50. FIRST SOME RAIN…. Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon....
westernmassnews.com
Clouds increase, mild afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start, but it’s a beautiful mid-winter day with lots of sunshine, only a light breeze and climbing temperatures. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as a weak system continues to head our way. Skies turn overcast this afternoon with a spot shower possible. Wind will remain light with highs in the lower to middle 40s. (Good 10-15 degrees above normal for the middle of January)
No snow in sight. Is this normal for Connecticut?
If you’re waiting for a snowstorm, expect to keep waiting. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will increase each day through the midweek, and the weather pattern isn’t showing a significant snowstorm for the foreseeable future.
nbcboston.com
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
darientimes.com
Weather service warns of icy roads in CT early Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Slick roads impacted travel in parts of northern Connecticut Saturday morning as the National Weather Service warned of freezing drizzle with temperatures hovering around freezing. In Litchfield, state police closed a section of Route 8 "due to icy conditions,"...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield, MassMutual Center preparing for Red Sox Winter Weekend
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the seventh annual Red Sox Winter Weekend and preparations are already underway at both the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield. From cables to chairs, crew members are working hard at the MassMutual...
2-car accident on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Sumner Avenue for a two-car motor vehicle accident on Monday.
Bob’s Stores to open at the Holyoke Mall
Bob's Stores is coming to the Holyoke Mall as its first western Massachusetts location.
westernmassnews.com
Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
westernmassnews.com
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Step Inside the Cheapest Condo on the Market in Connecticut
I bought my condo a year ago, and the fun I had through that entire process was looking at the cheapest condos that I could find. Prices have recently started to fall, and there are some places available around Connecticut for just over 20 thousand dollars. I took a look...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News partnering with TJO to find forever homes for adoptable pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is excited to announce its new partnership with the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Shelter. Our employees voted to make TJO our station charity for 2023. Our own meteorologist Janna Brown volunteers there weekly and dug deeper into what TJO...
8 people without a home after house fire in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department has been sent to 242 College Street for a house fire.
4 vehicle crash on I-91 causes 5-hour detour
A four-car crash on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford on the Windsor town line caused a five-hour road closure of the highway and sent two of the drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to police reports, a Glastonbury resident was traveling in the left lane of...
