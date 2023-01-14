ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Early Alert Ahead of Late-Week Storm

We have some March weather in the air today. The afternoon will be dry with some cracks in the clouds. It won’t be the brightest, but it will be quite pleasant with highs around 50. FIRST SOME RAIN…. Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon....
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Clouds increase, mild afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start, but it’s a beautiful mid-winter day with lots of sunshine, only a light breeze and climbing temperatures. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as a weak system continues to head our way. Skies turn overcast this afternoon with a spot shower possible. Wind will remain light with highs in the lower to middle 40s. (Good 10-15 degrees above normal for the middle of January)
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday Morning News Update

In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

MGM Springfield, MassMutual Center preparing for Red Sox Winter Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the seventh annual Red Sox Winter Weekend and preparations are already underway at both the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield. From cables to chairs, crew members are working hard at the MassMutual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $368,500 for a three-bedroom home

Paula Adams acquired the property at 18 Michigan Road, Worcester, from Joseph P Demauro on Dec. 28, 2022. The $368,500 purchase price works out to $277 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

HOLYOKE, MA
nbcboston.com

Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The expanded search for a missing Brookfield woman resumed Wednesday in Worcester County. Law enforcement told Western Mass News that they officially ended their search Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. However, earlier on Wednesday, multiple agencies could be seen around town looking for 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Investigators...
BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield house’s pride flags targeted by vandals for 5th time

WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction

HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield

Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

