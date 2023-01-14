Read full article on original website
Early Alert Ahead of Late-Week Storm
We have some March weather in the air today. The afternoon will be dry with some cracks in the clouds. It won’t be the brightest, but it will be quite pleasant with highs around 50. FIRST SOME RAIN…. Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon....
westernmassnews.com
Clouds increase, mild afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start, but it’s a beautiful mid-winter day with lots of sunshine, only a light breeze and climbing temperatures. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as a weak system continues to head our way. Skies turn overcast this afternoon with a spot shower possible. Wind will remain light with highs in the lower to middle 40s. (Good 10-15 degrees above normal for the middle of January)
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield, MassMutual Center preparing for Red Sox Winter Weekend
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the seventh annual Red Sox Winter Weekend and preparations are already underway at both the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield. From cables to chairs, crew members are working hard at the MassMutual...
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
westernmassnews.com
MLK Jr. honored in Springfield with celebration of local artists, musicians
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items.
Sale closed in Worcester: $368,500 for a three-bedroom home
Paula Adams acquired the property at 18 Michigan Road, Worcester, from Joseph P Demauro on Dec. 28, 2022. The $368,500 purchase price works out to $277 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News partnering with TJO to find forever homes for adoptable pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is excited to announce its new partnership with the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Shelter. Our employees voted to make TJO our station charity for 2023. Our own meteorologist Janna Brown volunteers there weekly and dug deeper into what TJO...
Worcester’s LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe to close at end of January
LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe is the latest Worcester establishment to close its doors, owner Olivia Hashesh announced Tuesday. The cafe’s last day in business will be Sunday, Jan. 29. Hashesh told MassLive the choice was a “lifestyle decision,” rather than a financial one, as she wants to spend more time with family.
nbcboston.com
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
westernmassnews.com
Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The expanded search for a missing Brookfield woman resumed Wednesday in Worcester County. Law enforcement told Western Mass News that they officially ended their search Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. However, earlier on Wednesday, multiple agencies could be seen around town looking for 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Investigators...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield house’s pride flags targeted by vandals for 5th time
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton. Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library. Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions...
Dumping at Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield down thanks to trail cameras
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department said Jan. 9 it had identified two men dumping mattresses and other items at the Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield, a 1,400-acre conservation area, after a trail camera captured their actions. In a post on its Facebook page, police shared the photos...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the...
Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield
Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
