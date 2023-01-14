Teen Dirt Bike Rider Struck by Vehicle, Critically Injured

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A teen was struck by a vehicle Friday evening while riding a dirt bike and was airlifted in critical condition to a hospital for medical care.

Eyad Alawi / KNN

At approximately 6:08 p.m. Jan. 13, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls regarding a traffic collision at the intersection of 17th Street East and Orchid Lane in the city of Lancaster.

Upon arrival, Lancaster deputies discovered a pediatric patient on a dirt bike had been struck by a black sedan.

It was discovered shortly after that the driver of the black sedan had taken off and left the scene.

Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics from Station 135 responded to the scene and decided to transport the critically injured rider to Children’s Hospital by Copter 22.

The driver of the vehicle returned to the scene soon after.

The intersection was closed off for investigation.

Age and gender of the rider is unknown at this time. No further details are currently available.

Eyad Alawi, Video Journalist / KNN

