Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: 32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergSavannah, GA
Fraudulent solar company leaves investors out of pocket: What you need to know before investing in solar panelsEdy ZooSavannah, GA
32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergSavannah, GA
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in GeorgiaKristen WaltersSavannah, GA
Related
WJCL
Bryan County residents learns about South Korean culture
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The new Hyundai Electric Vehicle plant under construction in Bryan County has already brought its share of new residents from South Korea. But are the four counties, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Bulloch that will benefit most from the plant’s construction ready to welcome their new neighbors?
Savannah native honored with ‘Trailblazer Award’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the founder and CEO of Saving Our Youth Savannah. Today, she is being honored with the MLK Observance Day Association’s Trailblazer Award. Growing up in the city of Savannah, Latasha Barnes says it wasn’t an easy journey. “I’m not gonna say […]
wtoc.com
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20. The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more. Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!. For...
wtoc.com
Family Promise opening day center up to everyone in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah, the Homeless Authority and a local non profit are teaming up to expand their reach to help homeless families in the community. There have been a lot of discussions inside of City Hall about helping our homeless neighbors. The City reached out to see if Family Promise would open up their day center to the community to provide even more options.
Photo Gallery: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the MLK Observance Day Association parade returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. It took place throughout the city’s Historic District.
WATCH: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The MLK Observance Day Association parade has returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to take place throughout the city’s Historic District. News 3’s Kim Gusby, Ben Katko, and former Savannah Mayor Dr. Otis […]
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
wtoc.com
City council approves landscape, site plan for Dave & Busters in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler city council members unanimously approved the landscape and site plan for Dave and Buster. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, leaders with Tanger Outlets laid out the plan. They say they will be adding a 22,500 square foot expansion to the front area of the...
WJCL
Human remains found along Savannah River near sugar refinery
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Beaufort County man arrested for stabbing woman who denied his sexual advances. Police departments in Georgia and North Carolina are investigating after a body was discovered along the Savannah River. According to a statement from Chatham County Police, human remains were found in the...
WSAV-TV
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services
For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
WJCL
Outside Brands collecting coats for those in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. — You now have an opportunity to keep Savannah’s and Hilton Head Island homeless populations a little warmer this winter. Outside Savannah as well as Outside Hilton Head kicked off its annual coat drive Monday. The "Recycle Your Jacket" initiative is asking for customers to donate...
thegeorgeanne.com
First African Baptist Church in Savannah
The First African Baptist Church has opened its doors to the Savannah community and beyond since 1777. The resident historian, Karen Wortham, said the building and the congregation had played elemental roles in the Underground Railroad and the Civil Rights Movement. Beginning in 2003, Wortham studied the history of the...
wtoc.com
Organizers prepare for Savannah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition not held since 2020. Organizers say that despite the two year pause, the parade is coming back in full force. Savannah is preparing for the return of the MLK Observance Day Association’s parade. “You’ll see bands,...
Portion of Broughton Street to close temporarily for paver replacements
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Shortly after reopening to traffic, Broughton Street will close again for road construction. The street will be closed between Bull Street and Drayton Street from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Mayor Van Johnson says the road will close to replace temporary pavers that were placed to expedite the reopening of Broughton […]
Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
Local dad’s donuts with kids photos garner international attention and inspire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If life brings lemons, consider filling them inside of donuts to make them sweeter. That’s what Savannah resident Tom Neary did. “Over 10 years ago, I had my son and my daughter, and my wife had a job where she needed to work a day, one full day a week. My […]
wtoc.com
Open casting call for new movie ‘Origin’ and T.V. show ‘Fear The Walking Dead’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two project are set to shoot in Savannah and they are looking for extras. According to Bill Marinella Casting, they’re looking for people to be in the background of a feature film called “Origin” and the T.V. series “Fear The Walking Dead.”
WSAV-TV
Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and run puts son in critical condition
Tonight a Hardeeville family is in need of answers after their son suffered severe brain damage in a hit and run accident on Friday. they tell news 3, the driver left the teenager on the side of the road and sped away. Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and...
Comments / 0