WJCL

Bryan County residents learns about South Korean culture

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The new Hyundai Electric Vehicle plant under construction in Bryan County has already brought its share of new residents from South Korea. But are the four counties, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Bulloch that will benefit most from the plant’s construction ready to welcome their new neighbors?
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah native honored with ‘Trailblazer Award’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the founder and CEO of Saving Our Youth Savannah. Today, she is being honored with the MLK Observance Day Association’s Trailblazer Award.  Growing up in the city of Savannah, Latasha Barnes says it wasn’t an easy journey. “I’m not gonna say […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Family Promise opening day center up to everyone in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah, the Homeless Authority and a local non profit are teaming up to expand their reach to help homeless families in the community. There have been a lot of discussions inside of City Hall about helping our homeless neighbors. The City reached out to see if Family Promise would open up their day center to the community to provide even more options.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WATCH: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The MLK Observance Day Association parade has returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to take place throughout the city’s Historic District. News 3’s Kim Gusby, Ben Katko, and former Savannah Mayor Dr. Otis […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City council approves landscape, site plan for Dave & Busters in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler city council members unanimously approved the landscape and site plan for Dave and Buster. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, leaders with Tanger Outlets laid out the plan. They say they will be adding a 22,500 square foot expansion to the front area of the...
POOLER, GA
WJCL

Human remains found along Savannah River near sugar refinery

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Beaufort County man arrested for stabbing woman who denied his sexual advances. Police departments in Georgia and North Carolina are investigating after a body was discovered along the Savannah River. According to a statement from Chatham County Police, human remains were found in the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services

For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Outside Brands collecting coats for those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. — You now have an opportunity to keep Savannah’s and Hilton Head Island homeless populations a little warmer this winter. Outside Savannah as well as Outside Hilton Head kicked off its annual coat drive Monday. The "Recycle Your Jacket" initiative is asking for customers to donate...
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

First African Baptist Church in Savannah

The First African Baptist Church has opened its doors to the Savannah community and beyond since 1777. The resident historian, Karen Wortham, said the building and the congregation had played elemental roles in the Underground Railroad and the Civil Rights Movement. Beginning in 2003, Wortham studied the history of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Organizers prepare for Savannah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition not held since 2020. Organizers say that despite the two year pause, the parade is coming back in full force. Savannah is preparing for the return of the MLK Observance Day Association’s parade. “You’ll see bands,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
