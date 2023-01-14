Vincennes City Police say that the gunman in last night’s shooting in the 1000 block of North 14th street is still at large. After the incident, the shooter drove of and went into Illinois. Authorities in Lawrence and Crawford Counties in Illinois put out a crime alert last night mentioning that the vehicle the shooter was in was white GMC Pick Up Truck with Indiana Plates. The suspect is described as armed and dangerous.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO