Jack Boger Files, Creating May Mayoral Republican Primary in Vincennes
The Republican nomination for Vincennes Mayor will be contested in the May primary, as Jack Boger has now officially filed his candidacy. Boger joins Tim Salters in running for the office. Incumbent Mayor Joe Yochum has not filed for re-election yet, but intends to do so. He has been elected as a Democrat for three terms — including an unopposed run in 2019.
KC Chamber of Commerce Developing Job Retention and Expansion Programs
Knox County Economic Development, in partnership with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, has developed a local business retention and expansion program aimed at helping grow local businesses, and improve economic development. Local companies are being invited to participate in the program which officials say is fundamental to retaining and...
Lawsuits Start Up Against Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
Multiple lawsuits are challenging Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. A suit was filed last week in Crawford County, marking the start of the legal battle to overturn the new law. Another complaint was filed Tuesday in Effingham County by former Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore on behalf...
Baby Days Coming to Daviess County
The Daviess County Health Department will be hosting Baby Days next month. The event runs for two days, and is dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. All parents of babies receiving services will receive free diapers for attending, as well as be entered to win a grand prize drawing.
Preparation Continues for Springtime Work on Washington Avenue
Physical work on Phase One of Washington Avenue is still set for later this year. The project will run on Washington Avenue from Emison Avenue out to Belle Crossing. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum expects a springtime bid process for the main part of the project. The preparation work for the project itself has taken a couple of years. Yochum explains the nature of its funding has kept work from beginning before this year…
VPD Heading Back Toward Full Capacity
After a year of turnover and hiring, the Vincennes Police Department is nearly back at full staffing for the coming year. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand expects to fill the last vacancy in the next couple of months. At this time, police salaries have increased, but may go up more...
Year of Festivals and Activities Coming for Vincennes
The City of Vincennes plans to be active again this year in various activities and festivals — especially later this year. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters believes it is part of fulfilling the promise of being an active City. The next big activity will happen next month, with a benefit for the Vincennes Animal Shelter. Salters knows Shelter director Leah Raigen and her staff will benefit greatly.
KCIEDC Still Looking to Improve All Housing Across County
The “Help Needed” shingle is still out for those wishing to construct housing in Knox County. The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation is working with contractors to build the new residences. A good group of developers are working to build single family residences. But KCIEDC director Chris...
US Marshalls Arrest Man On Laundry List of Charges
US Marshalls arrested a man Friday Evening on a laundry list of charges. Nicholas Phillip Apple was arrested and charged with domestic battery on a pregnant woman, battery on a public safety officer, residential entry, possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, battery resulting in bodily injury, leaving the scene of a traffic accident, and a probation violation. Apple is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
Vincennes RDC Approves Quarter Million Dollar Transfer for Thompson Drive Area Development
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission has approved a quarter-million dollar transfer for work off Thompson Drive. The funding will help D-C Developers get the nine-lot project underway. D-C Developers official Matt Hendrixson expects work to start on the project this summer. The funding to work on the residential project was transferred...
Gunman in Evansville Walmart Shooting Identified
The man who police believe shot a woman at a Walmart in Evansville Thursday night was a former Walmart employee identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley. Evansville Police say Mosley had been arrested for multiple accounts of battery at the same store. He was fired after the incident. The woman who was shot has been identified as Amber Cook. Cook is alive, but badly injured. Mosley was killed by police.
Gunman Still At Large In Last Night’s Shooting
Vincennes City Police say that the gunman in last night’s shooting in the 1000 block of North 14th street is still at large. After the incident, the shooter drove of and went into Illinois. Authorities in Lawrence and Crawford Counties in Illinois put out a crime alert last night mentioning that the vehicle the shooter was in was white GMC Pick Up Truck with Indiana Plates. The suspect is described as armed and dangerous.
LHS Girls Reign Over Castle; SK Girls Defeat Barr-Reeve
The Vincennes Lincoln Girls Basketball team picked up a big conference win last night, downing Castle. in overtime 69-65. Ari Gerkin led the 11-9 Lady Alices with 30 points. Gracie Kramer added 17. (SK Beats Barr-Reeve) South Knox continues to play well, beating Barr-Reeve 51-39. Ella Bobe led the 15-4...
Main Street Project Ramps Up Concrete Work with Warmer Winter Weather
Work continues on the Main Street project, helped along with a warmer than normal stretch of winter. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the warmer weather has allowed some bonus work on Main Street phases Two and Three. Project contractors have used the weather to issue a change order concerning a concrete-based project. Sprague details the extra work to happen in the weeks to come, weather permitting.
Loogootee Man Arrested on Warrants in Jasper
Jasper Police arrested a Loogootee man on an outstanding Orange County warrant during a traffic stop on Cathy Lane near 25th Street. Police pulled over 51-year-old Kurt Kelly for operating the vehicle with a license plate belonging to another vehicle. During the traffic stop, it was learned Kelly was wanted...
Odon Police Arrest One in Domestic Battery Incident
Odon Police arrested an Odon Man Tuesday for Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Intimidation. 38-year-old James Rothrock is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
Friday Night Basketball Recap 1/21
Sam Singleton had a career high 24 points while Dakota Candler added 13 and the South Knox Spartans downed visiting Vincennes Lincoln 49-23. The North Knox Warriors fell 58-27 to the Pike Central Chargers. The Warriors were led in scoring with Mason Lyons who had 11. Vincennes Rivet fell to...
All Four Knox County Boys’ Teams in Action Tonight
Two Knox County teams collide, as Vincennes Lincoln travels to South Knox. Tip off is set for 7:30; hear the game on 92.1 WZDM and 105.7 WUZR. The North Knox Warriors play Pike Central at home tonight. Tip time there is 7:30; that game is on 97.7 and 97.3, WAOV.
NK Girls Win Number 20; SK, LHS Girls Both in Action Tonight
(NK Girls Win Number 20 on Year) The North Knox girls Basketball Team rolled to its 20th win of the season, beating Sullivan last night. 65-34. The 20-1 Lady Warriors outscored Sullivan 30-12 in the second half. Lexi Primus led North. Knox with 15 points while Brynna Collins added 11.
