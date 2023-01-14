After a poor night all the way around on Friday the Knoxville Basketball Squads will welcome Davis County tonight. The girls suffered a loss to Clarke in overtime in their last game and take on a Davis County team that gave them everything they wanted in Bloomfield in December. Hannah Dunkin has been Knoxville’s go to player scoring 23 points per game last week. For the boys it is a chance to get right against a team that has struggled to find its footing in the South Central Conference going 0-9 in the conference. Nothing went right for Knoxville on Friday against Clarke in a 72-55 loss and Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports tonight is a chance to get better at some things they have been needing to work on.

