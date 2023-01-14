Read full article on original website
Big 2nd Quarters Propel Dutch to Sweep of DMC
Both Pella basketball teams bounced back in a big way from tough losses last Friday night with a doubleheader sweep of Des Moines Christian as heard live last night on 92.1 KRLS. The class 4A tenth-ranked girls won 63-39 while the boys followed with a 66-44 victory. The games had...
Central and Simpson College Basketball Teams Renew Rivalry Tonight in Pella
The Central and Simpson College basketball teams wrap up the first round of league play in the American Rivers Conference (ARC) tonight at P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium in Pella. In the women’s contest, the Dutch are looking to snap a 41-game losing streak to the Storm that dates back to 2002. With one game remaining in the first cycle of conference games, the Simpson women currently hold the final spot to qualify for the league tournament. Meanwhile, the Central women sit two games back of the Storm for sixth place in the ARC standings.
PCM Basketball Teams Earn Heart of Iowa Conference Sweep of Saydel Tuesday Night
The PCM basketball teams dominated the Saydel Eagles in a Heart of Iowa Conference sweep Tuesday night, as the girls won 49-39 and the boys won 70-50 in a doubleheader heard live on KNIAKRLS.com. A 22-point second quarter and 17 first half turnovers by Saydel propelled the Mustangs girls squad...
Knoxville Basketball Does The Double Win Against Davis County
The Knoxville Basketball Squads bounced back with wins over Davis County on Tuesday night heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls won another gritty contest 54-44. The Panthers started off hot five three point shots in the 1st quarter, but cooled off after that, but still was able to keep the Mustangs at arm’s length to lead by ten at the halftime break. Knoxville then hit a dry spell and allowed Davis County back in the game as the Mustangs trimmed the lead to three heading into the 4th quarter. That was when Brittany Bacorn came to the rescue as she scored 12 of her 14 points in the final 8:00 many of which were off of steals and other defensive plays. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports they wanted to speed up Davis County a bit and found success in full court defense.
Indianola High School Inducts Five into Hall of Fame
The Indianola High School inducted five new members into the Jim Garrison Hall of Fame Friday evening, the 2018 class consisting of Duncan Davitt, Ben Krapfl, Jake Marvelli, Brendan Sher, and Sydney Sickels. Davitt – Holds the school record for single season strikeouts with 133 and single game strikeouts with...
Indianola Boys Swimming Hosts Ames
The Indianola boys swimming team hosts Ames tonight, continuing a busy streak for the Indians with their third meet in ten days. The Indians had a strong second place finish at the Des Moines East tournament last Saturday, then dropped a contest against the 3rd ranked Ankeny Hawks 128-42 last week. The Indians will have another tall task today, as Ames comes in with the 4th best power rank in the state, that includes three top-five times for individuals. The Indians begin swimming at 5:30pm.
Melcher-Dallas Gets Two Wins In Diagonal
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads pulled off the sweep at Diagonal on Monday night as the girls won 45-38 and the boys used overtime to get a 53-51 victory. Girls Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports everyone played well with Addi Wadle scoring 14 points Kianna Jackson had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Kasyn Reed grabbed ten boards. The boys used an extra session to get out of Diagonal with a win. Owen Suntken led the Saints with 27 points while Joe Kalvig came off the bench to get seven points and a steal near the end of overtime. Melcher-Dallas comes back tonight to host Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren.
Alumni Basketball Games Start off Panthers vs Cancer
Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help in the fight against cancer last year in the Panthers vs Cancer event. In addition to the varsity basketball games which will be played against the Chariton Chargers Saturday, January 21, there is a whole lot more to the event in Knoxville.
Pella Christian Homecoming Court Announced
Pella Christian High School invites alumni and the community to attend their Homecoming activities on Friday, January 27. The afternoon festivities begin at 12:30pm in the PCHS Vermeer Auditorium with chapel followed by competitions in the gymnasium that will conclude with the presentation of the homecoming court, which this year, includes:
Knoxville Hosts Davis County Looking To Get Back On Track Tonight
After a poor night all the way around on Friday the Knoxville Basketball Squads will welcome Davis County tonight. The girls suffered a loss to Clarke in overtime in their last game and take on a Davis County team that gave them everything they wanted in Bloomfield in December. Hannah Dunkin has been Knoxville’s go to player scoring 23 points per game last week. For the boys it is a chance to get right against a team that has struggled to find its footing in the South Central Conference going 0-9 in the conference. Nothing went right for Knoxville on Friday against Clarke in a 72-55 loss and Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports tonight is a chance to get better at some things they have been needing to work on.
Pella Bowlers Fall to Newton
The Pella bowling teams were swept by Newton Saturday. The boys dropped their matchup 2906-2399 and the girls fell 2524-1797. Top individuals were Carter Failor at 350 and Gideon Vander Kieft at 348 for the boys and Anna DeNooy at 287 and Alaina Rosenboom for the girls.
Three Central College Athletes Win Conference Honors
Three Central College athletes have received American Rivers Conference athlete of the week honors. Sam Beatty (senior, Mount Pleasant) was selected as the field events athlete of the week for the Dutch men’s track and field squad while Abby Marr (senior, Riceville) was tabbed for the same honor for the women’s track and field squad and Grant Johnson (senior, Waukee, Van Meter HS) was named the men’s basketball player of the week.
NCAA Spotlight Shines One Last Time on Central’s Hawkins
Already one of the most decorated athletes in Central College history, the spotlight shined on former quarterback Blaine Hawkins one more time last week as he received the NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award during the organization’s Honors Celebration in San Antonio, Texas. Hawkins, a 2021 Central graduate with...
Knoxville Places Ten on All SCC Band
Knoxville had ten students selected to participate in the South Central Conference Honor Band. Making the honor band for Knoxville and the instruments they play include the following: Kyl Bauer, horn; Austin Bishop, trombone; Gavin Eilbert, alto saxophone;Jessica Fuller, tuba; Bailey Heath, alto saxophone; Kira McKinney, clarinet; Erika Merideth, flute; Caleb Murra, trumpet; Taylor Newendorp, percussion and Reagan Oye, clarinet.
Pella Show Choir Opens Season Saturday Best Among 3A Schools in Muscatine
The competition season started Saturday for the Acapella and Bravo show choirs from Pella High School. Pella’s varsity Acapella choir was 1st among 3A schools and 3rd overall in a field that featured some of the largest schools in the entire state and the Bravo performers earned 3rd in the prep division. Bethany Schreur was selected as the Best Female Vocalist. Both show choirs return to action on Saturday the 21st at Dallas Center-Grimes.
Central’s McMartin Named AFCA Vice President
Central College Football Coach Jeff McMartin will serve as first vice president of the American Football Coaches Association for 2023. McMartin, who has served on the AFCA board of trustees since 2014, was named to the post this week at the three-day AFCA Convention which concluded Jan. 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina. McMartin is one of two NCAA Division III head coaches serving on the 17-member board, and is the 11th Division III coach ever appointed, following his mentor, College Football Hall of Fame coach Ron Schipper, who was a trustee from 1984-94 and in 1994 became the second Division III coach ever to serve as the organization’s president.
Winterim Students Featured on Today’s Let’s Talk Pella
A special experience with unique classes, internships, and trips far away from home has wrapped up on Eagle Lane. The 11th annual Winterim finished last week at Pella Christian High School. More than 50 businesses welcomed Pella Christian students earlier this month, and two groups left Pella for trips —...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Twin Cedars will hold Coaches vs Cancer
Twin Cedars will hold their Coaches vs Cancer event January 31st when they play host to the Melcher-Dallas Saints. Twin Cedars Athletic Director Teresa Davis said the event will kickoff at 4:30 with a JV boys game, followed by the varsity girls’ contest at 6 p.m., and the varsity boys’ game at 7:30 p.m.
Let’s Talk Pella – Winterim Recap
Students Liz Vink, Devan Runner, Keagan Fopma, and Cara Veenstra recap their experience with the 11th annual Winterim at Pella Christian High School. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
