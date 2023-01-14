Read full article on original website
Where former Arkansas players transferred
The Arkansas Razorbacks football team saw 25 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the start of fall camp, which is tied with Texas A&M for the most of any FBS program, according to Farrell Portal. Of those 25, nine were starters for the Hogs this season and 19 have...
Briles, TCU reportedly nearing deal
For the second time in the month of January, Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is rumored to be the leading candidate for the same position at a different school — this time the national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs. FootballScoop's John Brice released a story Wednesday morning stating that a...
Diamond Hogs check in at No. 8 in D1Baseball preseason rankings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fresh off their third College World Series appearance in four seasons, the Razorbacks will open the 2023 campaign as D1Baseball’s No. 8 team in the nation. Last year was a rollercoaster for head coach Dave Van Horn’s squad. The Diamond Hogs rode the regular season...
Taking a look at Arkansas' transfer pitchers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 MLB draft ushered the exits of nine Razorbacks from Fayetteville, creating a lot of holes for head coach Dave Van Horn and company to fill in 2023. Fortunately for the head Hog and pitching coach Matt Hobbs, only three of those nine — Connor...
Arkansas basketball suffers big drop in AP Top 25
The Arkansas Razorbacks saw their biggest drop of the season to No. 25 in the latest update of the AP Top 25 poll. Arkansas is on a three-game skid, including two losses to Alabama and Vanderbilt last week — both by double-digits. This week, the Razorbacks will travel to...
Remaining Alabama team available against Vanderbilt after Miles' incident
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats said his team will be "available and ready to play" when it travels to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday. The game will take place two days after former Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles was arrested on Sunday and...
Updated 2023 Rivals150 sees Razorback signees in the top 25
The Rivals150 for the 2023 class updated on Tuesday. Arkansas only has two signees in the 2023 class at this current juncture, and although head coach Eric Musselman has said they are done in the high school ranks for the class, the firing of Chris Beard at Texas could leave the door open for five-star Ron Holland.
Arkansas Transfer Isaiah Nichols Commits To Purdue
Purdue bolstered its defensive line with Arkansas transfer Isaiah Nichols committing to the Boilermakers Sunday. It is the second Arkansas transfer Purdue has landed in three days as safety Anthony Brown committed to Purdue on Friday. Nichols, listed at 6'3" and 315 lbs, started all 12 regular season games for...
WKU has sloppy second half, loses to FAU 76-62
Western Kentucky (11-7, 3-4) brought the intensity in the first half, but it wasn't sustainable, as they were outscored 42-29 in the second half by Florida Atlantic (17-1, 7-0) and defeated by the Owls 76-62 in front of a packed house at Diddle Arena. The first half was about the...
