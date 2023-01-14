Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 1A in Mars Hill
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine State Police are urging drivers to find alternative routes after a Tractor-Trailer crash shuts down Route 1A in Mars Hill. In a social media post, the State Police said “Any Northbound or Southbound traffic traveling through Mars Hill Please Utilize Rt 1, a Tractor Trailer crash will have Rt 1A shut down while crews work to remove the vehicle”
Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John
ST JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -A Man is being sought by police after an alleged incident of criminal threatening. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon in St. John, there was an altercation between the currently unnamed man and Officers. Maine State Police assisted with the call. The Man ran into an abandoned structure and then fled on foot. The Sheriff’s department said the man was not armed and there is no imminent danger to the public. the investigation is ongoing.
Sleet and Freezing Rain Expected Tomorrow will Result in Travel Impacts
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Sunday. We have another major winter storm looking to impact the region going into the day tomorrow. A low pressure system currently sitting out in the Atlantic is expected to track north during the day tomorrow, resulting in warmer air working into the region aloft. This warm air will melt the precipitation as it falls to the surface, however a cold pool of air at the surface will allow that precip to re-freeze as either freezing rain or sleet, going through the day tomorrow. This will make for very slippery roadways through the afternoon, and will continue to provide impacts through tomorrow night.
Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Squad Response in New Sweden
NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) -A suspicious device in New Sweden triggered a police response. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they received a report of a suspicious device found in an abandoned residence in New Sweden. The Maine State Police Bomb Squad assisted with the investigation. The device was found to be inert and is still under investigation.
Former Bangor woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges
BANGOR- A former Bangor resident is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in drug trafficking in 2 counties. Shelby Loring,27, pleaded guilty today in U. S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to...
