Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on future of Aaron Rodgers

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

"As he takes his time, kind of makes his decision just on his playing career in general, then we’ll get together and move forward that way," Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said of Aaron Rodgers.

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
NESN

Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Furious With Tony Romo For Josh Allen Nickname

A nickname like "Mr. January" should probably be solely reserved fo. But Tony Romo thinks it belongs to Josh Allen.  Romo gave Allen the nickname during Sunday's playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins. Fans hate it.  A nickname like that should probably be reserved for a player like ...
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon

Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a ...
Larry Brown Sports

Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game

Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
WGAU

Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady. Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of “America's Team” with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Patriots Assistant Reportedly Turns Down Head Coaching Interview

New England Patriots fans haven't gotten a whole lot of good news lately, as their team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. But some arrived Saturday. It sounds like defensive assistant Jerod Mayo will be back with the team in 2023. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Today

Tony Romo calling today's AFC Playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins alongside Jim Nantz.  Romo, 42, is already a star in the broadcasting business.  However, fans aren't exactly pleased with his performance today.  Romo called Josh Allen "Mr. January" during today's game. The ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement

As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.  Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002.  So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Seahawks, Geno Smith

Lions RB Jamaal Williams was fined $18,566 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his touchdown celebrations in Week 18 against the Packers, though they weren’t flagged. (Tom Pelissero) Packers. Hall of Fame QB Steve Young and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spoke about the idea that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is considering...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Playoff Schedule Announcement

The rest of the NFL's playoff schedule is officially set. While one game remains in the Wild Card round, with the Cowboys set to play at the Buccaneers on Monday, the rest of the playoff schedule has been finalized. The NFL announced the updated playoff schedule on Sunday evening. Here's the full ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

