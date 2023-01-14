Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in head, critically hurt inside Austin home, police say
A man was critically hurt in a stabbing at a West Side home, Chicago police said.
Man, 41, stabbed during argument with woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on the city’s West Side. Police said the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street. The man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman inside a residence, when she produced a knife and […]
Chicago shooting: Man with special needs shot in head while waiting for bus in Back of the Yards
A 21-year-old man with special needs was shot multiple times while waiting at a bus stop to attend school around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with carjacking man on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man in Chicago's East Side neighborhood last month. Police say the boy was arrested Tuesday when he was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 8. The carjacking happened...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 21, shot in head in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head Wednesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside with two others around 6:38 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue when three males walked up and started yelling before opening fire, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man riding passenger seriously injured in South Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's South Side when he was shot in the neck Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was in a car in the 400 block of East 95th Street around 9:45 a.m. when he was fired on by an offender in another car.
fox32chicago.com
Suspected car thief escapes police by clinging to hood of getaway car as it sped away in River North
CHICAGO - A suspected car thief escaped arrest by jumping on the hood of a getaway car during a chase Tuesday afternoon in the River North neighborhood. Police officers witnessed several suspects trying to steal a white Jeep around 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West Erie Street, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with stealing ATM during 2020 looting spree, thanks to his bright red tracksuit
Chicago — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Chicago man with stealing an entire ATM as a group of looters raided a South Side cellular store during widespread civil unrest in May 2020. A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest in August 2020, but authorities didn’t catch up to him until Saturday.
14-year-old faces charges for 8 counts of armed robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is now facing charges for eight counts of armed robbery.Chicago police data showed he went on a robbery spree Monday morning, using a gun to steal from eight people in and around the Grand Crossing neighborhood.The victims range in age from 17 to 31 years old. The 14-year-old suspect was arrested a few blocks away.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect sought in deadly November shooting in Wentworth Gardens
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last November in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood. A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around 1:12 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the 200 block of West 38th Place, according to police. Police released.
fox32chicago.com
1 shot after off-duty Chicago cop interrupts apparent robbery in Brainerd
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago cop was involved in a shooting in Brainerd Wednesday afternoon. At about 12:53 p.m., an off-duty Chicago police officer interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said. The officer produced their firearm, announced...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery, carjacking man in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery and carjacking a man in North Lawndale in December. Police say he was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.
Car speeds off with man on roof during chase on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police pursuit of an auto theft crew on the Near North Side Tuesday led one suspect to climb onto the roof of a car to get away, while another went on to crash a stolen car.The area where the crimes happened gets congested at times, but that didn't stop thieves from escaping police like a scene from a movie.In the mid-afternoon Tuesday, police spotted some people trying to steal a white Jeep under the Brown and Purple Line 'L' tracks on Locust Street, in the old Cabrini-Green area.A camera mounted on an area business captured what...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head while driving in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday afternoon. At about 2:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's car. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head. He went...
fox32chicago.com
Racine police shooting; officers wounded, man arrested
RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine police officers were shot and wounded after an incident that on Gillen Street just east of West Boulevard overnight. Officers responded to a domestic incident around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. A woman met officers outside and told them her husband was inside their home with their two children, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Parked cars reported stolen, damaged in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Side residents after a series of parked cars were reported stolen or damaged in the past two weeks. In each incident, victims parked their vehicle on the street and discovered it missing or stolen on the same day or the next day, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago businesses warned about string of armed robberies on NW Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of armed robberies reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods. In the robberies, which occurred last week, the suspect approached the counter as if he was going to make a purchase, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The man then...
cwbchicago.com
Career burglar gets 10 years for North Side package thefts
Chicago — John Cline, an eight-time convicted burglar, is now a 12-time convicted burglar after he pleaded guilty to committing a string of apartment building break-ins on the North Side. Judge Michael Hood sentenced him to 10 years on each count, to be served concurrently. After receiving a 50%...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Fair South Side. The 15-year-old was walking just before 9 a.m. in the 12200 block of South State Street when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone in the backseat started shooting, according to police.
14-Year-Old Boy Charged in 8 South Side Armed Robberies
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with several armed robberies that allegedly occurred over a three-week stretch on the South Side late last year. The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, was charged Monday with eight felony counts of armed robbery stemming from separate incidents between last November and December.
