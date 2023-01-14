ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Full Video: IOW gives update on homicide investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XibIr5. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XibIr5. Charges dismissed against Virginia Beach school principal. Charges were dismissed Tuesday against...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

