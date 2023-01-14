Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man fatally shot, woman injured when suspect opens fire at Baytown apartment complex, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police are hunting for the suspect who opened fire on a man and woman at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 12:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1200 Block of Missouri Street. Upon arrival,...
Suspect charged several months after man shot, killed during argument in Westchase motel parking lot, HPD says
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel parking lot on May 27, 2022. Charles Hamlin, 28, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Andre Garner, 32. According to Houston police, patrol officers responded...
HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. Police said the woman was leaving a...
Suspect arrested 8 months after man shot and killed outside southwest Houston motel
HPD previously released surveillance photos and video of the suspect, hoping someone would recognize him. The 28-year-old was arrested on Jan. 11.
Suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured during shooting in Hempstead, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested after a double shooting in Hempstead Tuesday evening, according to police. On Tuesday, officers with the Hempstead Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Layfette Street around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Suspect charged after allegedly shooting at HPD officer outside apartment complex in N. Houston
The officer was trying to pull the man over for a traffic violation, and at first, the suspect pulled into an apartment complex. But, that's when police said he got out holding the weapon.
HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Montrose parking lot, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot in the Montrose area. Houston police responded to reports of a man down in the 4400 block of Caroline Street around 5 p.m. Officers said once they arrived, they found a...
Family Dollar clerk shot in leg by robbery suspects in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A clerk at a Family Dollar in north Houston is recovering after being shot by robbery suspects Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to an alarm at a Family Dollar located at 11046 Airline Dr. around 8:57 p.m. According to investigators, a...
Family of transgender woman makes public plea 2 years after her murder in west Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside a west Houston fast-food restaurant in 2021 is asking for the public’s help Wednesday morning in hopes someone will provide information that will lead to an arrest. The family stood along side Houston police...
2 suspects in custody after HCSO deputy falls in bayou during chase in Katy, officials say
Authorities said when they had one suspect in custody after the chase, a second suspect tried to run off, while still handcuffed, in the tunnel system under the road.
Deputy hospitalized after falling into bayou while chasing suspect who fled on foot in Katy area
KATY – A deputy has been transported to the hospital after falling while chasing a suspect in the Katy area Tuesday evening. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident that happened in the 800 block of Katy Fort Bend Road around 8 p.m. Sheriff Gonzalez said deputies...
Man in stable condition after being shot in southeast Houston, police say
Houston Police Department officers say they're investigating a shooting on Phlox Street that sent one man to the hospital after reports of "people with guns."
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
One Dead, Four Injured During Shooting | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 | 1:30 a.m. LOCATION: 5121 W FM-1960 CITY: Houston DETAILS: HCSO responded to a shooting. Deputies arrived and found multiple patients suffering from gunshot wounds. A total of 5 people were struck by gunfire. One of those people has been pronounced deceased. There are several types of shell casings on scene (Was told off camera there are 5.56, 7.62 & 9mm casings throughout the scene). All victims were adults, 2 males & 3 females. The shooting is located outside of ” Lounge 33″. The initial reports are that a vehicle pulled up, people exited and opened fire. There is very little suspect info at this time. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. HCSO crime scene & homicide are working the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Search underway for man accused of barricading himself inside home during SWAT standoff in NE Harris County after firing shots at wife, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of firing shots at his wife and then barricading himself inside a home in northeast Harris County Tuesday. Deputies received a call around 1:30 a.m. for reports about a domestic dispute at a home...
21-year-old man charged in shooting of girlfriend found dead in north Houston home, HPD said
Police said the 23-year-old victim was found dead, with at least one gunshot wound, in a bedroom at her north Houston home.
HPD: Search for Leslie Obi leads investigators to Scott Street apartment
HOUSTON — On Tuesday, Houston police said they were at an apartment complex on the southeast side as part of their investigation into a woman who has been missing for about a week. Police have not said what led them to the apartment complex on Scott Street near Reed...
Police investigating after man's body found near southwest Houston railroad tracks, HPD says
Officers at the scene said it appeared the man was jumping on or off the train when he was run over. They believe the victim was likely homeless.
HAVE YOU SEEN ANGELO? Houston police searching for missing 37-year-old man last seen Saturday
HOUSTON – Houston police and the Texas Center 4 Missing are searching for a 37-year-old missing man. Police say Angelo Rios was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 14 leaving his group home located in the 1200 block of Stroud Drive. Rios was reportedly wearing a green jacket and green...
