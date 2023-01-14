Read full article on original website
Travis Lang
4d ago
wait a second... I thought the legal limit was .08%... How can they charge him with public intox if he wasn't legally intoxicated?
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police stop burglary in progress
Cedar Rapids Police arrested two men at a burglary in progress earlier this week. According to a release from the Department, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 Block of 22nd St. NE for a burglary in progress at approximately 10:30 am Monday. Plain-clothes investigators were also in the area and responded to assist. Officers and investigators surrounded the home in question and the first suspect, identified as 31-year-old Dacoda Cinkan, exited the side-door of the residence and was quickly taken into custody by investigators. .
KCJJ
Downtown Iowa City security guard charged after knocking out bar patron
An Iowa City man working as a downtown bar security guard has been arrested after allegedly knocking out a patron. Police say the incident occurred on December 11th at the Sports Column on the Ped Mall. 21-year-old Cole Donaghey of East Iowa Avenue was working in the last hour of business and encountered a man. According to the arrest report, Donaghey took the victim out the back door into the alley. He then allegedly held him down on the concrete with one hand and struck him in the face with his other several times.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
KCJJ
Additional charge filed against Iowa City man who fired shots on Ped Mall
An additional charge has been filed against an Iowa City man who allegedly fired point blank at another man on the Pedestrian Mall over the weekend. Witnesses say just before 4pm Saturday they observed 29-year-old Dante Yance of Primrose Court firing a gun at another subject. Nearby officers say they heard the gunshots and passed multiple people running from the scene.
KCRG.com
‘There was a male lying face down’ Officers recall responding to Alexander Jackson’s home on day two of testimony
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In day two of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson Cedar Rapids police officers recalled what they witnessed as they responded to his home. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa, and sister Sabrina in 2021.
KCJJ
Davenport man facing several charges after allegedly found operating stolen vehicle
A Davenport man faces significant prison time after he was reportedly found operating a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 last week. 43-year-old Dathan Luth of North Prairie Street was located Monday night just after 6:30 operating a 2015 Ford van that had been reported stolen. Upon contact, he had the odor of ingested alcohol and allegedly admitted to a deputy that he had been drinking, and was a little drunk. He also reportedly admitted that he had used meth in the past few days.
ourquadcities.com
3 involved in storage facility burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men were behind bars Monday after police allege they were involved in a storage facility break-in Sunday night. 29-year-old Joshua Hayes faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show. 32-year-old Joseph Lund faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary and an aggravated...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested on weapons charge after traffic stop in Iowa City
A Cedar Rapids man was taken into custody Saturday night after a weapon was found during a traffic stop. According to the arrest report, officers pulled over 46-year-old Charles Taylor of 1st Avenue Southeast at approximately 9:45 pm for speeding in the 900 block of Maiden Lane. When asked to step out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, a knife greater than 5 inches long was discovered.
KCRG.com
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City security guard is facing charges after police said he knocked someone unconscious while on the job last month. Cole Donaghey, 21, of Iowa City, has been arrested and is charged with willful injury. In a criminal complaint, police said he was working...
KCJJ
Iowa City Police Department conducts tobacco compliance checks
The Iowa City Police Department conducted tobacco sales law compliance checks last week at the 56 open businesses licensed to sell tobacco, alternative nicotine, or vapor products. In a release from the city, underage persons entered the businesses accompanied by plainclothes officers over the period of January 10th through the...
KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested on domestic abuse warrant reportedly violated weapons restriction
A North Liberty man who reportedly held a gun to a woman’s head while accusing her of stealing money from him was arrested on a warrant based on the incident Sunday. The alleged domestic abuse occurred on December 20th at the Alydar Street residence of 43-year-old Seven Divine. According to the victim, who spoke with officers on Friday, Divine accused her of stealing money. He then reportedly threw her on the bed and held a gun to her left temple for two hours. Divine allegedly told her she needed to return the money or he would shoot her, and stated the gun was real. Divine also reportedly struck the woman in the cheek with brass knuckles.
KCJJ
Coralville man facing several drug charges after allegedly admitting to selling meth and marijuana
A Coralville man who was taken into custody for allegedly selling meth and marijuana in the area was reportedly found with the drugs at the hotel he was checked into. The trouble started for 32-year-old Demarco May of Holiday Road back in June, when he was stopped near the intersection of Highland Court and Gilbert Court the afternoon of the 6th for a non-working taillight and a cracked windshield. A K9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle, and officers reportedly located about 30 grams of a substance consistent with marijuana and a pipe used for smoking the drug. He was charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.
KCRG.com
Police: Ped Mall shooting suspect fired at “point-blank” range
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting on Iowa City’s Ped Mall, saying he fired at someone at point-blank range. Iowa City Police arrested 29 year-old Dante Yance shortly after shots rang out on the Ped Mall just before 4:00 PM on Saturday afternoon. Yance faces several charges including trafficking in stolen weapons, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
KCRG.com
Man arrested for shooting at Ped Mall
Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. Police say they got a call early Wednesday morning of a person breaking into a home in the 300 block of Sycamore street. HV-Vee and Matthew 25 partner for 'meals...
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
KCJJ
Iowa City Police respond to report of shots fired on Cross Park Avenue
Iowa City Police are investigating shots fired on the city’s southeast side. According to a news release from the ICPD, officers responded just before 4:45pm to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Cross Park Avenue and Keokuk Street. Investigators were unable to find evidence to corroborate...
americanmilitarynews.com
Davenport man arrested for making at least 48 false 911 calls, threatening first responders and police
A Davenport man with a history of misusing 911 was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making at least 48 false calls to the Scott Emergency Communications Center from November to January, and threatening to beat up first responders and shoot police, Davenport Police said. John David Field, 39, is charged with...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Scott County was arrested in Clinton County, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Caleb Hoskins, 35, was arrested Monday in Clinton County and charged with third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.
KCRG.com
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
