No. 1 ranked Hebron Christian makes quick work of Hart County

DACULA, GEORGIA – The No. 1 ranked Hebron Christian girl's basketball team put on a defensive clinic in the first quarter at home against Hart County.

The Lions forced 10 turnovers and scored 14 points off of the Bulldogs’ mistakes and by the end of the first quarter, they held a commanding 30-11 lead.

It was smooth sailing from there as the Lions went on to 52 in the first half before ultimately winning the game 75-39 to improve to 15-0 on the season and 2-0 in Region 8-AAA play.

The Lions were led by the sophomore trio of Kerra Butler (19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists), Mia James (13 points, 5 assists), and Aubrey Beckham (13 points, 6 steals, 5 assists).

Veteran head coach Jan Azar said that it was a tale of two halves for her Lions despite the big win.

“I thought we really did a good job in the first half,” Azar said. “We were subbing kids in and out. Lots of people played and they were playing hard and sharing the basketball. I thought we had a real letdown in the second half. We let up on our press some, so took away some of the pressure. But we want to be able to pressure for four quarters and not play two and take two off. So that’ll be our goal moving forward.”

With so many talented players to choose from, Azar had a quick trigger when it came to subbing girls in and out Friday night. Six different girls scored points in the first quarter and once they grabbed their first double-digit lead at 17-7, it was off to the races.

Beckham was dominant over the final few minutes of the first quarter. She scored seven of her 13 points in a 4-minute stretch and was very active on the defensive end forcing turnovers.

Her corner three-pointer in the closing seconds gave the Lions 30 first-quarter points and a 21-point lead heading into the second.

The Lions started off the second quarter slow before getting into a nice groove.

Butler got the offense going again with a layup out of a time out to give the Lions a 34-16 lead and they went on to score 18 more points over the final four minutes to take a 52-21 lead into the break.

James scored 12 of her 13 points in the second quarter on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the field.

In the second half, the Lions didn’t press nearly as much and Azar emptied her bench in the fourth quarter. All that considered, the Lions still managed to out-score the Bulldogs 23-18, who kept their starters in for the duration.

The Lions won the Class A-Private state championship last season and are now playing in Class AAA looking to repeat.

With a lot of young players getting their feet wet this season, Azar said it’s been a work in progress, but they’re progressing very well.

“I like the team, I like their energy and how hard they play,” Azar said. “I like unselfishness and if we keep doing that, whatever happens, happens. I think we’ll do a pretty good job. We have a couple of tough games ahead and hopefully, it’ll provide a challenge for us to keep doing what we’re doing.”

The Lions only feature one senior on the roster. With the vast majority of the team sophomore and juniors, learning the best way to use them in different situations has been a good challenge for Azar and her coaching staff.

It’s a whole different makeup of kids as far as positioning and figuring out where everyone can play. But we have a lot of girls that can play multiple positions, so it makes it nice with subbing. We can go big lineups, small lineups. It has taken a minute for them to get to know our offense and what we need to do. They share the ball so well and they’re so unselfish that if we can keep making sure that they’re going to share the ball, then we’ll do a good job this year I feel like.”