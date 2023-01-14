ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens OC Greg Roman says it's 'tremendous' to have OT Ronnie Stanley back at full health

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens managed to make the playoffs in spite of injuries and subpar play in certain areas that have plagued them over the course of the 2022 season. However, they are heading into their Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with their starting offensive line completely intact.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman addressed the Ravens’ health up front in his comments to the media, letting it be known that having offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley back at full strength is a major plus. When asked about the impact that Stanley has on the team’s offense, he made it clear that the tackle’s presence gives his unit a major edge.

“It’s tremendous; it makes a big difference,” Roman explained. “Anytime you can have five linemen out there that you don’t have to worry about, that’s a huge deal – just ask a lot of teams – run and passing game. It can really affect it. So, we just have to get ready and play our best football this Sunday.”

While most of the talk this week has been about Lamar Jackson’s status for the Ravens’ bout against Cincinnati, Stanley’s inclusion into the starting lineup has made a serious difference ever since returning in Week 5, and he’ll look to continue his strong play against talented Bengals pass rushers.

