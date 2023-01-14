Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police For Tuesday
Ninety-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 9:14 am, officers took a report of a dog bite in the area of Webster and Dickinson. Investigation continuing into owner of dog. 10:56 am, officers responded to a minor two vehicle...
kchi.com
Monday Police Report
Fifty-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 6:54 pm, Officers responded to Hedrick Medical Center in reference to a dog bite. There were no serious injuries reported. Officers also handled reports of suspicious persons, a parking complaint, and a funeral escort.
kttn.com
Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties. The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.
kchi.com
New Livingston County Most Wanted
A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau Under Contract With City
Chillicothe’s Convention and Visitors Bureau will soon have a new home under a new contract with the City of Chillicothe. City Administrator Roze Frampton made the announcement following actions in a Closed Executive session. Frampton says the City of Chillicothe and the Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau will be...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police For Sunday
Forty-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Sunday. The calls included well-being checks, parking complaints, child custody issues, continued investigations, and suspicious vehicles. 7:24 p.m., Officers arrested a 53-year-old man for harassment in the 1700 block of Rosewood Ln. He was processed at the Police Department...
kyoutv.com
Warm on Tuesday, but winter will return
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray and rainy day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Ottumwa received 0.04 inches of rainfall while 0.05 inches of rain fell in Kirksville. Tonight, will be mild with lows cooling into the mid- 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday will be our last warm day with highs in the low to mid 40s.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
kjluradio.com
Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg
A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
kchi.com
Offender Death At Chillicothe Correction Center
An offender held at the Chillicothe Correction Center died early Sunday morning. The Missouri Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Margaret Phillips was pronounced dead on January 15th at 1:30 am. She is reported to have died of apparent natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault...
kchi.com
CES Expansion Update
An update on the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion was presented to the School Board. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the work at the school started a couple of months later than they expected. Wiebers says the delay has not changed the expected completion date, and they are still expecting to...
KCTV 5
One juvenile hurt in rollover crash in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a rollover crash in Grundy County Friday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash on NE 20th Street a mile north of Trenton occurred at 3:35 p.m. Reports said the crash occurred as the 16-year-old...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Marian McCollum
Marian McCollum, age 91, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Marian was born the daughter of John Lee and Lucy Blanche (Friley) Provolt on October 5, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edgar McCollum. He preceded her in death. Marian received her GED in 1962. She worked at the Lambert Glove Factory for many years.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday includes several accidents and investigations. 10:16 am, Officer responded to the 200 block of N. Washington Street for a counterfeit bill. 10:51 am, Minor vehicle crash reported from 500 block of N. Washington Street. 12:04 pm, Subject calling and then came to PD on...
kchi.com
School Board Ends Comp Time
Comp Time for Chillicothe R-II employees has ended following the approval of a policy change for the district. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers explained. Wiebers says some of the employees have built a balance of comp time. The board approved the policy change unanimously.
kmmo.com
CARROLL COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEKING TWO INDIVIDUALS
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museum
The City of Downing is located in Schuyler County, Missouri. It's part of the Kirksville Micropolitan Statistical Area. According to the 2020 census, the population was 300.
Sedalia Man Injured In Pettis County Accident
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1997 Mazda B2300, driven by 85-year-old Melvin E. Hansen of Sedalia, was on Route H at Route D just after noon, when the vehicle left the roadway and began traveling in the ditch. The Mazda truck then became airborne over a culvert and impacted the ground.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair
A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
