Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Ukraine missile strike on Russian-held city of Makiivka kills scores of troops
Moscow says 89 of its soldiers died in attack on school building used as barracks amid claims death toll could be higher
Russian leader tells state TV he is 'prepared to negotiate' an end Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin claimed he is willing to hold talks with Ukraine - as an ex Russian spy and military commander slammed the 'stupid stubbornness' of his war leaders.
msn.com
A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially
While much of the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and instituted crippling sanctions on the country, China has helped bankroll the Kremlin's war effort. This week, after several unnamed Chinese officials ripped into Putin in comments made to The Financial Times, some suggested that another of...
Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate
While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
Take a look inside the incredible 'underground city' carved from salt that Russia and Ukraine are battling over
The cavernous salt mines of Soledar, previously hosted symphonies and soccer games, are the target of bitter fighting between Ukraine and Russia.
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid, Erdogan says
ANKARA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said.
msn.com
Russian fighter discovers German spy plane in Baltic Sea near Russian border
Russia's National Defense Control Center reported Monday that one of its fighters has detected a German Armed Forces spy plane over Baltic Sea waters and near the Russian border. According to the Russian agency, after detecting that the German aircraft "was approaching the state border of the Russian Federation" it...
Russian ex-President Medvedev says Japanese PM should disembowel himself
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself.
CNBC
Russians are angry over deadly Ukrainian strike; Zelenskyy says Moscow aims to 'exhaust' Ukraine with attacks
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on January 3, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Russian anger is rising over a deadly Ukrainian strike that killed dozens and perhaps hundreds of Moscow's soldiers, and some lawmakers are demanding punishment for commanders they say put troops in danger.
After Russian missile hits apartment building, killing 23, Putin hails "good dynamic" in Ukraine conflict.
This weekend, Russia fired many S-400 missiles, most of which were intercepted by Ukrainian defenses. On Sunday, after Russian missiles murdered 23 people in a Dnipro apartment building, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the "good dynamics" of his continuing assault on Ukraine.
msn.com
Wounded Russians are being sent back to Ukraine with major injuries like punctured lungs and shrapnel still in their bodies, report says
Slide 1 of 6: When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February, Putin and other observers expected the country to crumble fast. Over 10 months later Ukraine still stands, and its forces has even liberated occupied lands. Throughout this conflict, there have been surprises on both sides. Here are 5 of the biggest twists. Russian President Vladimir Putin expected victory to come quickly and without trouble when his forces invaded Ukraine. When the Russian leader delivered his televised war declaration on February 24, sending his troops forward to carry out a large-scale invasion, he anticipated that Kyiv would fall in a matter of days — a grave assessment echoed by US and Western intelligence, as well as many think tank experts and analysts.More than 10 months later, the city of nearly 3 million people remains in Ukrainian hands. The country's forces have managed to not only weather Moscow's invasion on multiple fronts, but have even pushed Russian troops back in some areas, liberating thousands of square miles of territory that had fallen to Russian troops early in the war. US officials have declared Putin's war efforts in Ukraine a "failure." That said, there is still no end in sight for the sight for this devastating conflict that has caused hundreds of thousands of casualties and left Ukrainian cities in ruins. The poor performance of the Russian military has surprised Putin and other observers, but it's only one of several unexpected twists in the past 10 months of war. Here are some other unforeseen moments.
Former Russian mercenary commander fled to Norway and is willing to give evidence of its worst crimes in Ukraine, lawyer says
Andrey Medvedev is willing to be a whistleblower and will participate in any war-crime investigations into the Wagner Group, his lawyer told Insider.
German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies
Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russian Military Operation Going Well in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of...
Ukraine Identifies Russian Unit Responsible for Kh-22 Missile Hit on Dnipro
"This type of rocket ... can be launched by a single Russian unit," Ukraine officials stated Sunday.
WDIO-TV
Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions rocked Kyiv on Saturday morning and minutes later air raid sirens started to wail as an apparent missile attack on the Ukrainian capital was underway. Critical infrastructure in Kyiv was targeted, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
