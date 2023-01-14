ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

wpde.com

Horry Co. police help arrest wanted NC murder suspect

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation that happened last year in Clarendon, according to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 9, 2022, deputies arrived at the 2500 block of M M Ray Road, in the Clarendon area. Officers were...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Suspected gunman charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Man charged with murder in Florence shooting on Brunson Street: Police

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting earlier this month, according to the Florence Police Dept. Va'Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested Monday without incident on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating armed robbery outside Florence business

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery of a person outside a business on Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Thomas Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said officers from the police department are on the scene helping in the investigation.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Man accused of robbing 2 vape stores in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of robbing two vape stores in Florence in the past week. Daniel Hires Jr., 38, allegedly jumped over a counter and got into a fight on Saturday while robbing the 101 Vape Tobacco and Vape on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Speed-monitoring technology installed by Surfside Beach police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you are driving in Horry County like one of the Fast and Furious movies, you'll want to reconsider your speed in Surfside Beach. Police have installed new solar-powered speed radars in residential areas to encourage drivers to slow down. Two of those radars...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Suspect arrested after robbery at Florence tobacco, vape store

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — An arrest has been made after a robbery in Florence Saturday. Daniel Gary Hires, Jr. was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery, according to the Florence Police Dept. Officers responded to 101 Tobacco and Vape store on Pamplico Highway and learned Hires entered the store,...
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night. The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries. Troopers with the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

