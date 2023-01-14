Read full article on original website
Horry Co. police help arrest wanted NC murder suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation that happened last year in Clarendon, according to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 9, 2022, deputies arrived at the 2500 block of M M Ray Road, in the Clarendon area. Officers were...
Report: Man hit victim with car, shot another in North Charleston altercation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One man is behind bars after a verbal altercation in December led to a near-deadly assault that left two people injured in North Charleston. According to a report provided by the North Charleston Police Department, officers on December 19 responded to a residence on Ranger Drive following reports of gunshots […]
Suspected gunman charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
Horry Co. man wrongly arrested, claims police put dead deer in truck after crash: Lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Horry County man falsely imprisoned after hitting a deer with his truck later found out police put the dead animal in his truck bed, according to a lawsuit. In November, Horry County Police were called to investigate a crash when they informed Christopher...
Man accused of killing NC woman he met online arrested by Myrtle Beach police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. have arrested a man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online, according to the Wilmington Police Dept. William Haven Hicks is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and...
Man charged with murder in Florence shooting on Brunson Street: Police
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting earlier this month, according to the Florence Police Dept. Va'Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested Monday without incident on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.
'I will kill you': Suspect assaults man and steals coins from car wash: Report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly stole quarters from The Wando Wash and assaulted a man attempting to stop him on Tuesday, Jan. 17. MPPD says officers responded to a call regarding a suspect, Tyler Mitchell, 31, breaking into the self-wash car wash coin machine and threatening someone's life.
Judge grants bond for woman arrested in deadly Horry County missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman arrested in connection to a deadly missing person investigation appeared for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon. Samantha Watts, 40, received a $10,000 cash surety bond for obstruction of justice and five $15,000 bonds, one for each charge of trafficking and attempting to distribute.
Deputies investigating armed robbery outside Florence business
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery of a person outside a business on Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Thomas Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said officers from the police department are on the scene helping in the investigation.
18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer also charged in February 2022 shooting in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man accused of shooting at a Conway police officer in December was also involved in a February 2022 incident in Myrtle Beach in which one person was shot, according to warrants obtained by News13. Tywrell J. Alston was arrested on Feb. 26 on multiple charges, including discharging a […]
Report: Robbery victim held at gunpoint, forced to drive to Conway area cemetery
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a victim told police he was stopped while driving by an armed person and then robbed. The victim told officers that around 6 a.m. Sunday he was driving down Santee Road off Highway 701 South when a person walking the road pointed a gun and made him stop.
1 in custody, 1 wanted by Horry Co. police for ongoing investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman wanted by Horry County police for an ongoing investigation is in custody, according to online booking records. Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea had an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, according to police. Records show she was taken into custody...
Man accused of robbing 2 vape stores in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of robbing two vape stores in Florence in the past week. Daniel Hires Jr., 38, allegedly jumped over a counter and got into a fight on Saturday while robbing the 101 Vape Tobacco and Vape on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. […]
Man arrested on outstanding warrant for murder in Florence, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday in Florence in connection with the shooting death of Tony Michael Smoot, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Va’Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. It happened on Jan. 8 […]
Police: 2 wanted in connection with ongoing Horry County investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and a teen are wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation in Horry County, according to the Horry County Police Department. Samantha Gwen Watts, 40, has an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, police said. She is approximately 5-foot-7 and 250 pounds. She has green eyes and […]
Wife sentenced for lying after S.C. man’s remains found wrapped in plastic bags under home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (TCD) -- A 78-year-old woman recently pleaded guilty to lying to police after her husband’s remains were found wrapped in plastic bags under one of his Myrtle Beach properties in 2019. According to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the victim’s wife, Irene Clodfelter, entered the...
Speed-monitoring technology installed by Surfside Beach police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you are driving in Horry County like one of the Fast and Furious movies, you'll want to reconsider your speed in Surfside Beach. Police have installed new solar-powered speed radars in residential areas to encourage drivers to slow down. Two of those radars...
Suspect arrested after robbery at Florence tobacco, vape store
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — An arrest has been made after a robbery in Florence Saturday. Daniel Gary Hires, Jr. was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery, according to the Florence Police Dept. Officers responded to 101 Tobacco and Vape store on Pamplico Highway and learned Hires entered the store,...
Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night. The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries. Troopers with the...
Myrtle Beach McDonald's employees recognize suspect during robbery: Report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An arrest was made Sunday after several armed robberies were reported in Myrtle Beach earlier in the day. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the suspect was taken into custody just after 6 p.m. Gino Deleon White, 22, is charged with two counts of...
