Rome High expands weapons, security checks to "after-hours events" starting Saturday

Parke Wilkinson

The weapons detection system at Rome High School went into use for after-hours events on Saturday.

"All students, parents and visitors will be subject to screening upon entering Rome High School," Principal Parke Wilkinson announced in a Facebook post late Friday. A statement adjoining the post adds, "all RHS visitors may be subject to a touchless security search."

The statement recounts enhanced security steps that have been added since three separate students were found with loaded weapons on campus during the fall semester.

The school board approved the purchase of the Evolv detection system for the high school and it also is in use at Rome Middle School.

Wilkinson's post also added: "In addition to our administration and school resource officers, RHS will have police officers on campus to assist in the searches and maintain a high level of security at our events."

Among today's on-campus activities: Rome High's boys basketball team hosts Chattooga County at 3:30 p.m.