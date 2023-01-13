Read full article on original website
In November, thanks to the Aiming for a Cure foundation, the Fagan family of Monticello was treated to an all-inclusive trip to the Wisconsin Dells. The family was able to get away and spend time together as Eric battles Stage 4 prostate cancer.
Years Gone By
• The Animal Welfare Foundation of Iowa is currently located in Anamosa. Plans are underway to relocate to the outskirts of Monticello near Highway 151 north of Monticello. The group purchased 8.68 acres of land at that location with the intent to build an animal adoption shelter, catering to cats and dogs. Run and led by volunteers, the AWF exists through donations. (1/23/2013)
County Engineer talks contract rock changes, wage increases
During the Jan. 10 Jones County Board of Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board for some potential changes concerning contract rock. He said over the years, and more recently, “some locations on our Secondary Roads have received more rock most other places, way more than the ample share.”
Senior Dining
(Menus – Subject to Change) Thursday, Jan. 19 – Beef and macaroni, garlic bread, carrots, yogurt, fruit crisp, milk. Friday, Jan. 20 – Breaded fish, tarter sauce packet, macaroni and cheese, peas, fruit cocktail, cereal bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 23 – Chili, two-pack crackers, cheese sandwich half,...
