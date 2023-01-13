• The Animal Welfare Foundation of Iowa is currently located in Anamosa. Plans are underway to relocate to the outskirts of Monticello near Highway 151 north of Monticello. The group purchased 8.68 acres of land at that location with the intent to build an animal adoption shelter, catering to cats and dogs. Run and led by volunteers, the AWF exists through donations. (1/23/2013)

MONTICELLO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO