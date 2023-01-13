Read full article on original website
Derek Lumsden, executive director of Jones County Economic Development (JCED) met with the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 10 board meeting to provide his annual update and funding request. JCED requested $50,000 from the county for Fiscal Year 2024. Lumsden highlighted many of the programs, initiatives, and projects he’s...
Years Gone By
• The Animal Welfare Foundation of Iowa is currently located in Anamosa. Plans are underway to relocate to the outskirts of Monticello near Highway 151 north of Monticello. The group purchased 8.68 acres of land at that location with the intent to build an animal adoption shelter, catering to cats and dogs. Run and led by volunteers, the AWF exists through donations. (1/23/2013)
Earlier Commencement proposed for 2024
The tradition of holding Monticello High School Commencement on the Sunday of Memorial Day might be coming to an end, starting next year. The Monticello School Board is scheduled to vote on the 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 23 meeting, and among the biggest changes would be holding Commencement a week earlier, Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Wartburg students named to fall term Dean’s List
Wartburg College has recognized 474 students who were named to the 2022 Fall Term Dean's List. The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
County Engineer talks contract rock changes, wage increases
During the Jan. 10 Jones County Board of Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board for some potential changes concerning contract rock. He said over the years, and more recently, “some locations on our Secondary Roads have received more rock most other places, way more than the ample share.”
Senior Dining
(Menus – Subject to Change) Thursday, Jan. 19 – Beef and macaroni, garlic bread, carrots, yogurt, fruit crisp, milk. Friday, Jan. 20 – Breaded fish, tarter sauce packet, macaroni and cheese, peas, fruit cocktail, cereal bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 23 – Chili, two-pack crackers, cheese sandwich half,...
