Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
x1071.com
Police said a woman struck another woman in the head with an empty bottle Sunday in a Dubuque bar, causing a concussion. 21 year old Marlee Basten, of Dubuque, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that police responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to Sportsters Pub, to investigate a report of an assault that had occurred earlier in the day. Bar staff told police that Basten began yelling at another woman Sunday afternoon when both were patrons of the bar. Surveillance video shows that Basten moved close to the woman’s face while holding an empty bottle in her hand. Basten briefly returned to her table before walking toward the woman. Once she was behind the woman, Basten was seen swinging the bottle and striking her on the back of the head. Officers later met with the woman and learned that she was treated and released from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a concussion.
KCRG.com
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Maryland man returned to Carver Hawkeye Arena over the weekend with a special message. Stan Goldstein, of Potomac, Maryland, said he was very lucky to be back in Iowa City to watch his beloved Terrapins. A year ago, Goldstein suffered cardiac arrest right before...
KCRG.com
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
KCRG.com
Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. The program works to help people get healthy, affordable meals below cost. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing...
KCRG.com
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
A likely tornado was seen by storm spotters on Monday afternoon just southwest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
iheart.com
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
Whether you're a fan of them or not, roundabouts in Eastern Iowa are here to stay!. According to a new article from KCRG, the city of Cedar Rapids is planning to construct a lot more roundabouts by the end of next year. As of right now, Cedar Rapids has 12 roundabouts, with the first constructed back in 2017. They want to nearly double that number in 2024.
cbs2iowa.com
The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for 83-year-old Theodore "Ted" Wolf. Theodore was last seen on Monday, January 16 at 12:30 p.m. driving his red Ford Edge bearing license plate EL779. He is 5'9" with brown eyes and gray hair. If you have any information, please contact...
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
ktvo.com
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
KCRG.com
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
KWQC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony, and forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Iowa Insurance Division’s...
KCRG.com
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Leaders in the Cedar Rapids Community School District say they’re glad staff at Wilson Middle School recently spoke up to voice safety concerns. ”The only way we can find solutions is if they’re vocal about them and they state them,” said Nicole Kooiker, Deputy Superintendent at CRCSD.
kiwaradio.com
Statewide Iowa — Iowa-born composer and playwright Meredith Willson is the focus of a new documentary that will premiere next month. Caryline Clark, engagement manager for Iowa PBS, says “Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man” follows his long and accomplished career as well as his devotion to his home state.
kchanews.com
A northeast Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash while trying to elude law enforcement in which an 18-year-old passenger was killed last fall. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
