Monticello Express
Years Gone By
• The Animal Welfare Foundation of Iowa is currently located in Anamosa. Plans are underway to relocate to the outskirts of Monticello near Highway 151 north of Monticello. The group purchased 8.68 acres of land at that location with the intent to build an animal adoption shelter, catering to cats and dogs. Run and led by volunteers, the AWF exists through donations. (1/23/2013)
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Today
Today marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
KCRG.com
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
KBUR
Effort underway to name highway after fallen state trooper
Decorah, IA- Efforts are underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Trooper. Radio Iowa reports that government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided...
hawkeyesports.com
Illinois-Iowa Game Sold Out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa announced on Wednesday that its home men’s basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4, has reached sellout status. The game, which is scheduled to tipoff at 1:30 p.m. and be nationally televised on FOX, will be the only regular season contest between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini.
Monticello Express
Senior Dining
(Menus – Subject to Change) Thursday, Jan. 19 – Beef and macaroni, garlic bread, carrots, yogurt, fruit crisp, milk. Friday, Jan. 20 – Breaded fish, tarter sauce packet, macaroni and cheese, peas, fruit cocktail, cereal bar, milk. Monday, Jan. 23 – Chili, two-pack crackers, cheese sandwich half,...
Iowa vs. Northwestern postponed; Wildcats can’t field enough players
UPDATE: The University of Iowa marked the game against Northwestern as “canceled” on its online men’s basketball schedule and sent out a release announcing the game “will not be played” on Wednesday. “The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern that was scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 […]
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
Rare January Tornado in Iowa [VIDEO]
Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
KCRG.com
Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
cbs2iowa.com
Texas man claims $50,000-winning lottery ticket sold in Cedar Rapids
A Texas man has won a $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize on a ticket he purchased in Cedar Rapids. Eduardo Guerrero of McAllen, Texas, won the fifth top prize in the “Super Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 560 33rd Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids....
rcreader.com
“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19
Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
KCRG.com
Evansdale nurse sentenced for stealing pain meds from Waterloo nursing home
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 33-year-old nurse has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing pain medication from an elderly nursing home resident in Waterloo. Kelsey Ann Baxter pled guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Means of Misrepresentation, Fraud, Deception, and Subterfuge back in July. According...
KWQC
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
