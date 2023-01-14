Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police stop burglary in progress
Cedar Rapids Police arrested two men at a burglary in progress earlier this week. According to a release from the Department, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 Block of 22nd St. NE for a burglary in progress at approximately 10:30 am Monday. Plain-clothes investigators were also in the area and responded to assist. Officers and investigators surrounded the home in question and the first suspect, identified as 31-year-old Dacoda Cinkan, exited the side-door of the residence and was quickly taken into custody by investigators. .
Daily Iowan
Jackson trial: No evidence of home invasion during killings, officers testify
The trial of Alexander Jackson, 22, a former University of Iowa student accused of murdering his family in their Cedar Rapids residence, started this week. Testimonies revealed there was no evidence of a home invasion and autopsy results confirmed the causes of death. He faces three counts of first-degree murder...
KCJJ
Downtown Iowa City security guard charged after knocking out bar patron
An Iowa City man working as a downtown bar security guard has been arrested after allegedly knocking out a patron. Police say the incident occurred on December 11th at the Sports Column on the Ped Mall. 21-year-old Cole Donaghey of East Iowa Avenue was working in the last hour of business and encountered a man. According to the arrest report, Donaghey took the victim out the back door into the alley. He then allegedly held him down on the concrete with one hand and struck him in the face with his other several times.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD: Two men arrested for burglary while inside the home they were allegedly robbing
Cedar Rapids police have arrested two people after stopping a burglary in-progress on Monday in northeast Cedar Rapids. Around 10:30 p.m. officers got to a home in the 100 block of 22nd Street Northeast. They arrested Dacoda Cinkan, 31, who was leaving the side-door of the home. Online court documents...
KWQC
Davenport man charged in shooting that left woman injured
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting in November that left a woman injured. Demetrius Cortez Batemane, 18, was booked on charges of will injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; assault while participating in a felon-serious injury, a Class C felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
KCJJ
Additional charge filed against Iowa City man who fired shots on Ped Mall
An additional charge has been filed against an Iowa City man who allegedly fired point blank at another man on the Pedestrian Mall over the weekend. Witnesses say just before 4pm Saturday they observed 29-year-old Dante Yance of Primrose Court firing a gun at another subject. Nearby officers say they heard the gunshots and passed multiple people running from the scene.
KCRG.com
‘There was a male lying face down’ Officers recall responding to Alexander Jackson’s home on day two of testimony
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In day two of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson Cedar Rapids police officers recalled what they witnessed as they responded to his home. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa, and sister Sabrina in 2021.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
ourquadcities.com
3 involved in storage facility burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men were behind bars Monday after police allege they were involved in a storage facility break-in Sunday night. 29-year-old Joshua Hayes faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show. 32-year-old Joseph Lund faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary and an aggravated...
KCJJ
Davenport man facing several charges after allegedly found operating stolen vehicle
A Davenport man faces significant prison time after he was reportedly found operating a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 last week. 43-year-old Dathan Luth of North Prairie Street was located Monday night just after 6:30 operating a 2015 Ford van that had been reported stolen. Upon contact, he had the odor of ingested alcohol and allegedly admitted to a deputy that he had been drinking, and was a little drunk. He also reportedly admitted that he had used meth in the past few days.
KCRG.com
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City security guard is facing charges after police said he knocked someone unconscious while on the job last month. Cole Donaghey, 21, of Iowa City, has been arrested and is charged with willful injury. In a criminal complaint, police said he was working...
KCRG.com
Police: Ped Mall shooting suspect fired at “point-blank” range
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting on Iowa City’s Ped Mall, saying he fired at someone at point-blank range. Iowa City Police arrested 29 year-old Dante Yance shortly after shots rang out on the Ped Mall just before 4:00 PM on Saturday afternoon. Yance faces several charges including trafficking in stolen weapons, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
KCRG.com
Monticello intruder previously lived in residence
Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. The program works to help people get healthy, affordable meals below cost. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tornado touched down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023, causing...
KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested on domestic abuse warrant reportedly violated weapons restriction
A North Liberty man who reportedly held a gun to a woman’s head while accusing her of stealing money from him was arrested on a warrant based on the incident Sunday. The alleged domestic abuse occurred on December 20th at the Alydar Street residence of 43-year-old Seven Divine. According to the victim, who spoke with officers on Friday, Divine accused her of stealing money. He then reportedly threw her on the bed and held a gun to her left temple for two hours. Divine allegedly told her she needed to return the money or he would shoot her, and stated the gun was real. Divine also reportedly struck the woman in the cheek with brass knuckles.
KCJJ
IC teens accused of stealing running vehicle
Two Iowa City teens face charges that they stole a running vehicle on New Year’s Eve. Police records indicate a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old discovered a work van that had been left running with the keys inside while it was parked at the Westwinds Drive Fareway just before 11:45am.
KCJJ
Coralville man facing several drug charges after allegedly admitting to selling meth and marijuana
A Coralville man who was taken into custody for allegedly selling meth and marijuana in the area was reportedly found with the drugs at the hotel he was checked into. The trouble started for 32-year-old Demarco May of Holiday Road back in June, when he was stopped near the intersection of Highland Court and Gilbert Court the afternoon of the 6th for a non-working taillight and a cracked windshield. A K9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle, and officers reportedly located about 30 grams of a substance consistent with marijuana and a pipe used for smoking the drug. He was charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.
KCRG.com
Derecho contractor hasn’t paid victims back after pleading guilty to theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a technicality led to theft charges being dismissed, the Linn County Attorney’s Office found a way to secure a conviction in August 2022 against a Burlington-based contractor. But four months after he pled guilty, court records show Ryan Standard hasn’t paid any restitution to four different Cedar Rapids homeowners.
KCJJ
Transient accused of stealing approximately $20,000 in jewelry from IC residence
A transient faces charges that he stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from an Iowa City residence. 46-year-old Joseph Barnes was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:30 Saturday night. Iowa City Police say last November the alleged victim reported approximately $20,000 in jewelry missing from her Scott Park Drive residence. The home was undergoing reconstruction at the time, and Barnes was one of the workers.
KCRG.com
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
KCJJ
2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop
Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
