Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Goodnights Comedy Club to open new, permanent location Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Goodnights Comedy Club is set to open its new, permanent location on Wednesday. The venue's new location is 401 Woodburn Road in Raleigh's Village District. “We’re thrilled to welcome guests into Goodnights’ permanent new home," Goodnights owner Brad Grossman said in a news release. "After months of hosting guests in our temporary location, we’re ready to unveil our new space, which is packed with amenities to further enhance the comedy club experience.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Top Mexican restaurant, dessert bar coming to Durham’s Brightleaf Square

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mexican restaurant and a dessert bar are coming to Durham’s Brightleaf Square. Property management firm CBRE Raleigh says both Fonda Lupita and Afters Dessert Bar are expected to open later this year. Fonda Lupita offers traditional dishes based on recipes that originated in...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cranes fly high: Where downtown Raleigh’s development is happening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction cranes continue to be a staple in downtown Raleigh, and development in the city’s core shows no sign of slowing down. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s fourth quarter report for 2022 lists 16 more development projects under construction with six of them breaking ground in 2022. The organization says more than 40 projects are planned, proposed or are in site preparation.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Finals for ‘world’s most popular’ esport coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A growing hub for esports, Raleigh is set to host the Spring Finals for what’s considered the world’s most popular esport. Riot Games’ announced its tournament, the League Championship Series (LCS), will be played at PNC Arena. Players will come together to battle it out in League of Legends. The game is the basis of the Emmy-winning animated television series “Arcane.”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh residents dealing with discolored water

Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Sheriff Willie Rowe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The main role of the Wake County Sheriff is to keep the public safe. That’s a major responsibility that can be challenging without enough staff. Like so many law enforcement agencies across the state, newly elected Sheriff Willie Rowe is working to fill those needs.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 teens stole dirt bike in Edgecombe County, tried selling it on Facebook, sheriff says

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday for trying to sell a dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies received information regarding a dirt bike that was stolen on Monday that was advertised for sale on the e-commerce platform. Deputies said that the account that made the listing was fake.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man taken into custody at Durham home

A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head. A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head.
DURHAM, NC

