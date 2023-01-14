Read full article on original website
Biscoff doughnut anyone? Krispy Kreme’s latest arrival can be found at these Triangle locations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Biscoff and Krispy Kreme have teamed up for a collaboration this month, resulting in some seriously indulgent new options. There’s the Biscoff Iced Doughnut, the Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut, and the Biscooff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut. Get three of each plus three...
Durham artist makes “Bull City Anthem” music video featuring police chief
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham artist created a music video about the City of Durham featuring city leaders. The artist, Hezter Boi, wrote the song “Bull City Anthem” about the city. The song and music video highlights Durham’s sports teams, restaurants, and others that help the city thrive.
Goodnights Comedy Club to open new, permanent location Wednesday
RALEIGH, N.C. — Goodnights Comedy Club is set to open its new, permanent location on Wednesday. The venue's new location is 401 Woodburn Road in Raleigh's Village District. “We’re thrilled to welcome guests into Goodnights’ permanent new home," Goodnights owner Brad Grossman said in a news release. "After months of hosting guests in our temporary location, we’re ready to unveil our new space, which is packed with amenities to further enhance the comedy club experience.
Sweet gesture: Raleigh bakery teetering on closure gets boost from Durham BBQ joint
The owner of Madame B's Bakery thought she might have to shut down soon, citing inflation and soaring costs. But a fellow small business that was also on the brink has stepped up and thrown the store a lifeline.
Top Mexican restaurant, dessert bar coming to Durham’s Brightleaf Square
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mexican restaurant and a dessert bar are coming to Durham’s Brightleaf Square. Property management firm CBRE Raleigh says both Fonda Lupita and Afters Dessert Bar are expected to open later this year. Fonda Lupita offers traditional dishes based on recipes that originated in...
Cranes fly high: Where downtown Raleigh’s development is happening
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction cranes continue to be a staple in downtown Raleigh, and development in the city’s core shows no sign of slowing down. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s fourth quarter report for 2022 lists 16 more development projects under construction with six of them breaking ground in 2022. The organization says more than 40 projects are planned, proposed or are in site preparation.
Giant gorilla sold at auction getting new home in North Carolina
The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home.
Finals for ‘world’s most popular’ esport coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A growing hub for esports, Raleigh is set to host the Spring Finals for what’s considered the world’s most popular esport. Riot Games’ announced its tournament, the League Championship Series (LCS), will be played at PNC Arena. Players will come together to battle it out in League of Legends. The game is the basis of the Emmy-winning animated television series “Arcane.”
Goodnights Comedy Club is now open in the Village District
All scheduled shows will take place in the new, permanent location.
Wake County dog finds new home after 14 adoption attempts, SPCA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County dog found his “furever” home after 14 attempted adoptions, according to the SPCA of Wake County. Last week, the SPCA of Wake County said Ronald’s adoption fell through 14 times due to his size. “Ronald knows his commands, takes...
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
Raleigh residents dealing with discolored water
Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
‘A walking miracle’: Raleigh mass shooting survivor to be released from hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A survivor of the Hedingham mass shooting in Raleigh will be released from the hospital on Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page organized by Mary Kathryn Kurth, Marcelle “Lynn” Gardner was hospitalized on Oct. 13, 2022 after being shot. “Today, after nearly 100...
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Sheriff Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The main role of the Wake County Sheriff is to keep the public safe. That’s a major responsibility that can be challenging without enough staff. Like so many law enforcement agencies across the state, newly elected Sheriff Willie Rowe is working to fill those needs.
How much did the highest bidder pay for ‘local landmark’ 8-ft gorilla in Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home. The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla currently stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
1 on loose, another in custody in connection to American Tobacco Campus shooting, wreck
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ever since shots were fired and a car crashed on the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham on Jan. 10, questions have remained as to who was responsible and if they’ve been caught. On Tuesday, Durham police said two individuals have been charged, but...
2 teens stole dirt bike in Edgecombe County, tried selling it on Facebook, sheriff says
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday for trying to sell a dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies received information regarding a dirt bike that was stolen on Monday that was advertised for sale on the e-commerce platform. Deputies said that the account that made the listing was fake.
City investigating reports of discolored water in west Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines Tuesday after reports of discolored tap water in west Raleigh. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road and Western Boulevard reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
Man taken into custody at Durham home
A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head. A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head.
Gentle policing: Social workers team up with Raleigh officers to successfully respond to over 1,000 calls
RALEIGH, N.C. — In March, WRAL News wrote about a proactive team created by the Raleigh Police Department that shifted focus away from handcuffs, tasers and arrests. The ACORNS unit would instead send social workers alongside officers to handle many calls with underlying issues like homelessness and mental illness.
