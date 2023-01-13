SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Move Over Law related crashes involving ISP Squad cars within two days. On January 14, 2023, at approximately 2:23 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on entrance ramp from Illinois 17 in Kankakee County. An ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop. A red 2010 Dodge Charger, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car. The offending vehicle fled the scene. The Trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported as a result. A short time later, Bradley Police Department located and stopped the Charger. The driver of the Charger, 74-year-old Jonnie Wilson of Kokomo, IN, was issued citations for: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Scott’s Law – Failure To Yield To Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO