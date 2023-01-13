Read full article on original website
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias Releases Comprehensive Transition Team Report
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias Releases Comprehensive Transition Team Report. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias today released his Transition Team’s report that will serve as a blueprint for modernizing the office, transforming operations and expanding services to best serve the people of Illinois. “This transition team report is...
Governor Pritzker Proclaims January 16-22 Community Risk Reduction Week in Illinois
Governor Pritzker Proclaims January 16-22 Community Risk Reduction Week in Illinois. Springfield, Ill- The State of Illinois Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Task Force today announced Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed the week of Monday, January 16, 2023 through Sunday, January 22, 2023 Community Risk Reduction Week in Illinois. CRR is a data-driven process to identify and prioritize local risks, followed by the integrated and strategic investment of resources (emergency response and prevention) to reduce their occurrence and impact.
Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels. CHICAGO-The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023.
Two Illinois State Police Squad Cars Hit by DUI Drivers Within Two Days
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Move Over Law related crashes involving ISP Squad cars within two days. On January 14, 2023, at approximately 2:23 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on entrance ramp from Illinois 17 in Kankakee County. An ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop. A red 2010 Dodge Charger, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car. The offending vehicle fled the scene. The Trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported as a result. A short time later, Bradley Police Department located and stopped the Charger. The driver of the Charger, 74-year-old Jonnie Wilson of Kokomo, IN, was issued citations for: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Scott’s Law – Failure To Yield To Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
