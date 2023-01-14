ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson Independent

Divine Appointments

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pm3dj_0kEhmEUu00

In Genesis chapters 28 and 29 we learn how the patriarch Isaac sent his son, Jacob, to the land of Jacob’s mother’s brother to find a wife.. His name was Laban. When Jacob came near the land of Laban he came upon a well. The well was covered with a large stone. Jacob noticed some sheep by the well. Some men came to the well with cattle and they removed the large stone and watered their flock and then placed the stone over the well. While they were watering their flock, Jacob asked the men about Laban. They told Jacob they knew him, and that Laban was doing well. About that time, the daughter of Laban named Rachel came to the well with a flock of sheep. Upon seeing up, Jacob walked up to her and kissed her. It was love at first sight and Jacob knew in his heart that Rachel was his wife. Jacob removed the stone from the well so Rachel could water the sheep.

This incident between Rachel and Jacob is the providence of GOD on display. GOD set everything up so Jacob could meet Rachel. The providence of God is what leads us to our divine appointments. For the children of GOD, there are no accidents or coincidences. There are only divine appointments. Every major event in your life, whether good or bad was by divine appointments. I met my wife by divine appointment. I have the job I have today because of a divine appointment. I came into this world at the time of my divine appointment.

What divine appointments have you had during your life? We must always remember God is in complete control of your lives. The closer you get to HIM, the more divine appointments you will experience. All divine appointments are designed for your good and to bring you closer to your destiny. When you understand the doctrine of divine appointments you will never be said or disappointed about what has happened in your life. Look over your life and you will have no other choice but to shout HALLELUJAH because of your divine appointments.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How to Outsmart a Narcissist

Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
New York Post

The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone

In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
justpene50

My Deceased Cousin Fell Out of the Mortician's Canvas Wrapper and Down the Stairs

*This story is based on actual witnessed events; it is not fiction*. As far back as I can recall, cousin Della was a part of our lives. Though my grandmother was one of thirteen siblings, she shared a special bond with Della. Cousins who grew up as friends and shared a friendship that lasted all their lives. Cousin Della loved my grandmother and my grandmother loved her. My grandmother had three sisters of her own but as a child, we were never invited to vacation at their homes.
Ceebla Cuud

Pastor Charges $1160 for a Meeting with God in Heaven

MS Budeli posted prices on his social media pagePhoto bySekororo News. In the past several years, some pastors have done questionable things that have caused controversy and cast doubt on their intelligence. As the year winds down, people want a fresh start and hope that their wishes will be granted in the coming year.
Elementually

Harnessing the Magic of January: Manifest Your Desires

January is a month of new beginnings and opportunities for transformation. As we move past the darkness and stillness of the winter solstice, we are reminded of the magick that exists in the natural world and the ways in which we can tap into it to manifest our desires and fulfill our dreams.
Bella Rose

Relationships with selfish partners

A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
POPSUGAR

2023 Will Be a Year of Spiritual Awakenings, According to Numerology

The beginning of the new year is an excellent time to explore your favorite annual horoscopes and. for the months ahead, but there's also another great way to uncover helpful insights about what's to come: numerology. What is numerology? In short, numerology is the symbolic study of numbers. Just like we observe the celestial movements of the moon, sun, and planets, numbers carry a special spiritual meaning to help guide us along our path.
Amy Christie

Wife on husband: "He wants his brother to live with us; I have to cook and clean for him"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a married couple starts living together in their home, they usually don't expect the rest of the family to stay there unless they're visiting. But when your spouse's sibling is about to share the space you only wanted for kids and your partner, arguments will frequently happen, particularly if you need to make sure they're comfortable and have more chores because of them.
The Enterprise

Clever church signs...

As a newspaper reporter many years ago, I drove around rural East Tennessee taking pictures of church signs for a story about the often clever, inspirational or downright funny words posted by church staff. About 10 years later, someone published “The Great American Book of Church Signs.” Now why didn’t I think of that? The...
GREENVILLE, NC
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: 6 Signs Your Twin Flame is Manifesting You

The world is wide and wonderful. The Universe communicates messages in mysterious ways. Sometimes, the communication may not even be from some Higher Power, but our own inner knowing translated into signs and symbols around us. It’s hard to say. Yet, sometimes, the signs appear when we least expect them but desperately need them.
psychologytoday.com

What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?

Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
Rabih Hammoud

What is Karma, and Can it Be Changed?

If you have a challenging relationship with your father, let’s say that your father is very controlling by nature, and that growing up, he always tried to control you. It’s normal that as an adult, you become difficult with yourself. You may question your every move, you may doubt yourself, you may feel irritated with yourself, and all this frustration may get bottled up within yourself.
Sampson Independent

How 2023 can be better

You were born for a purpose. You were born to accomplish and do many things. In years past, you have set many goals, made many new year resolu
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy