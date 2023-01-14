ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson Independent

What baptism will and will not do

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwqCP_0kEhmDcB00

With as much disagreement among those calling themselves Christians as there is concerning the subject of baptism, one would think it was a somewhat obscure subject with little information on it found in the word of God. Such is certainly not the case. We would like to take note of some things that the Bible clearly teach that baptism does and some things it clearly shows baptism does not do. The two greatest contrast among those wearing the name Christian is that baptism is a requirement for salvation and the other stating that baptism is just an outward sign pointing toward the fact that one has already been saved.

Before looking at those two contrasting views, it would do us well to understand a bit about the baptism we are speaking of, for there is more than one baptism in the Bible and plenty of disagreement concerning these. First, the original Greek word that is translated “baptize” means to dip or immerse. There is no disagreement concerning this so far as I have been able to determine. Therefore, the modes of baptism spoken of by some, (sprinkling, pouring, immersion) just does not exist in the Bible. Baptism is an immersion. As mentioned, there are a number of baptisms mentioned. John’s baptism (Matt. 3:4-6). Paul said in his time that this baptism was “past tense” (Acts 19:3-6). John spoke of Jesus baptizing with the baptism of the Holy Ghost and of fire (Matt. 3:11). The baptism of the Holy Spirit was promised to the apostles (John 14:26; 15:26; 16:13) and was fulfilled on the first Pentecost following the Lord’s ascension (Acts 2:2-4, 43). The baptism of fire is still future, referring the those who reject Christ being cast into the flames (Matt. 3:11,12). There is also the baptism of suffering that Jesus spoke of when He asked His apostles “Are ye able to drink of the cup that I shall drink of, and to be baptized with the baptism that I am baptized with?” (Matt. 20:22). That, of course was His crucifixion. Then of course there is the baptism that Jesus charged His apostles to administer and for those following to teach and administer (Matt. 28:19-20). When the apostle Paul wrote the book of Ephesians, there was only one baptism that was applicable to those of that time. Paul said there was, “one baptism” (Eph. 4:5). Of course, the baptism of fire was and still is future.

What does this baptism in water accomplish? For those who say it has nothing to do with salvation, we might point to the words of Peter when he wrote, “The like figure whereunto even baptism doth also now save us (not the putting away of the filth of the flesh, but the answer of a good conscience toward God,) by the resurrection of Jesus Christ” (I Pet. 3:21). But, even before that, listen to the words of the Lord concerning that baptism. In Mark’s account of the great commission, the Lord states, “…Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:15-16). According to the Lord, baptism saves. When those at Pentecost were pricked in their hearts after coming to realize they had crucified the Son of God, they asked the apostles what they needed to do. They were told, “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost” (Acts 2:38). According to Peter and the other apostles, one receives remission of his sins at the point he or she is baptized. It is generally recognized in Christianity that salvation is “in Christ”. Such is indeed the case. Paul told Timothy, “Therefore I endure all things for the elect’s sakes, that they may also obtain the salvation which is in Christ Jesus with eternal glory” (II Tim. 2:10). The question might arise, “how does one get “into” Christ”? The answer; “Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death? Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life” (Rom. 6:3-4). Read Galatians 3:27-27 to see another wording for the same answer of how to get “into Christ”.

In short, what will baptism not do? Baptism does not remove temptations. Paul wrote, “Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall. There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it” (I Cor. 10:12-13). Baptism will not make one sinless (I John 1; 7-10). A very important thing baptism will not do, is it does not guarantee salvation. One can so sin as to be eternally lost, after having escaped the pollutions of this world. They can be likened to the dog and the hog (II Pet. 2:20-22).

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says

For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
AL.com

What is Epiphany?

Today is the ancient Christian holiday of Epiphany, celebrated on Jan. 6 for centuries. It’s even older than celebrations of Christmas. For many churches around the world, it celebrates the arrival of the magi bringing gifts to the baby Jesus, and is sometimes referred to as the “Feast of the Three Kings.”
Jax Hudur

The Imposter Whose Miracles Were Compared to Those of Jesus Christ

Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.
Newberry Observer

But we see Jesus

One day while reading my Bible, this verse was so precious to me. All of God’s Word is truth and food for our souls, but this verse just
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
Upworthy

Oregon church puts out the most hilarious and inclusive messages

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2021. Pastor Adam Ericksen is on a mission to challenge what you think you know about religion. Since taking the reins a few years ago at Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, Oregon, Pastor Adam has been spreading the original, inclusive message of Christ far and wide through slightly unconventional messages he leaves on the outdoor church marquee. His sometimes hilarious and sometimes political signs became such a hit among the locals that the church went viral online when many of them shared photos of the week's message on social media. "I came to the Clackamas United Church of Christ about a year and a half ago and realized that we needed to get our message out into the neighborhood," Pastor Adam told Bored Panda.
MILWAUKIE, OR
TheDailyBeast

Did Christians Really Steal Christmas From the Pagans?

It’s that time of year when families get together, we put trees in our living room, and we exchange gifts in honor of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth. But a careful reader of the infancy stories will note that the Bible never mentions the date of Jesus’ birth. Perform even the most cursory of online searches and you’ll be confronted by a wealth of conspiracy theories about the origins of Christmas. There are no fewer than three different ancient pagan festivals around this time of year, and many people claim that Christians scheduled Christmas to erase and monopolize the...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
Ricky

Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible

There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
TheDailyBeast

Ghost of Benedict Threatens Scandalous End to Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY—The body of Pope Benedict XVI had barely been lowered into its tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica when wild speculation started swirling. Now that Benedict, who retired in 2013, was gone, would that pave the way for Francis to be the second pope in modern history to become a papal pensioner? But the whispers weren’t about Francis making the choice. They were about how to push him off the throne.At the center of the alleged conspiracy to oust the sitting pope is Archbishop Georg Gänswein—once known as Gorgeous George, or George Clooney of the Catholic Church,...
Jax Hudur

Pastor Died While Trying to Imitate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ

22-year-old pastor James Sakara of the Zion church has died after convincing his congregation that he would be resurrected like Jesus. Not only did his congregants bury him alive, but they were also shocked to find him dead after digging him up three days later. Though reports do not suggest that the pastor suffered mental health problems, he nevertheless persuaded three of his congregants to help him dig a grave and then have him tied and buried for three days.
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy