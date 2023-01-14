What baptism will and will not do

With as much disagreement among those calling themselves Christians as there is concerning the subject of baptism, one would think it was a somewhat obscure subject with little information on it found in the word of God. Such is certainly not the case. We would like to take note of some things that the Bible clearly teach that baptism does and some things it clearly shows baptism does not do. The two greatest contrast among those wearing the name Christian is that baptism is a requirement for salvation and the other stating that baptism is just an outward sign pointing toward the fact that one has already been saved.

Before looking at those two contrasting views, it would do us well to understand a bit about the baptism we are speaking of, for there is more than one baptism in the Bible and plenty of disagreement concerning these. First, the original Greek word that is translated “baptize” means to dip or immerse. There is no disagreement concerning this so far as I have been able to determine. Therefore, the modes of baptism spoken of by some, (sprinkling, pouring, immersion) just does not exist in the Bible. Baptism is an immersion. As mentioned, there are a number of baptisms mentioned. John’s baptism (Matt. 3:4-6). Paul said in his time that this baptism was “past tense” (Acts 19:3-6). John spoke of Jesus baptizing with the baptism of the Holy Ghost and of fire (Matt. 3:11). The baptism of the Holy Spirit was promised to the apostles (John 14:26; 15:26; 16:13) and was fulfilled on the first Pentecost following the Lord’s ascension (Acts 2:2-4, 43). The baptism of fire is still future, referring the those who reject Christ being cast into the flames (Matt. 3:11,12). There is also the baptism of suffering that Jesus spoke of when He asked His apostles “Are ye able to drink of the cup that I shall drink of, and to be baptized with the baptism that I am baptized with?” (Matt. 20:22). That, of course was His crucifixion. Then of course there is the baptism that Jesus charged His apostles to administer and for those following to teach and administer (Matt. 28:19-20). When the apostle Paul wrote the book of Ephesians, there was only one baptism that was applicable to those of that time. Paul said there was, “one baptism” (Eph. 4:5). Of course, the baptism of fire was and still is future.

What does this baptism in water accomplish? For those who say it has nothing to do with salvation, we might point to the words of Peter when he wrote, “The like figure whereunto even baptism doth also now save us (not the putting away of the filth of the flesh, but the answer of a good conscience toward God,) by the resurrection of Jesus Christ” (I Pet. 3:21). But, even before that, listen to the words of the Lord concerning that baptism. In Mark’s account of the great commission, the Lord states, “…Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:15-16). According to the Lord, baptism saves. When those at Pentecost were pricked in their hearts after coming to realize they had crucified the Son of God, they asked the apostles what they needed to do. They were told, “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost” (Acts 2:38). According to Peter and the other apostles, one receives remission of his sins at the point he or she is baptized. It is generally recognized in Christianity that salvation is “in Christ”. Such is indeed the case. Paul told Timothy, “Therefore I endure all things for the elect’s sakes, that they may also obtain the salvation which is in Christ Jesus with eternal glory” (II Tim. 2:10). The question might arise, “how does one get “into” Christ”? The answer; “Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death? Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life” (Rom. 6:3-4). Read Galatians 3:27-27 to see another wording for the same answer of how to get “into Christ”.

In short, what will baptism not do? Baptism does not remove temptations. Paul wrote, “Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall. There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it” (I Cor. 10:12-13). Baptism will not make one sinless (I John 1; 7-10). A very important thing baptism will not do, is it does not guarantee salvation. One can so sin as to be eternally lost, after having escaped the pollutions of this world. They can be likened to the dog and the hog (II Pet. 2:20-22).