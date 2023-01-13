Read full article on original website
Related
washingtonstatenews.net
Why Would Anyone Want to Visit Washtucna? Here are 5 Whys…
Have you ever heard of Washtucna? Why would you want to visit?. Washtucna is a small town in Adams County named after a Palouse Native American chief. It's located 17 miles away from Palouse Falls. called the town of Washtucna and chatted with Teresa. She filled me in on an awesome roadside attraction, That NW Bus.
washingtonstatenews.net
Red Cross to Help Families Displaced in Kennewick Apartment Fire
At least five families are going to be temporarily displaced after a weekend apartment fire in Kennewick, according to the Red Cross. This image shows area of fire. Abby Walker, Regional Communications Manager for the Pacific Northwest, said in an email 16 people, five families, were displaced from the fire at 4100 West Kennewick Ave Saturday.
Comments / 0