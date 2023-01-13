Read full article on original website
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
Mother of missing girl held on bail for charges unrelated to daughter
MONTESANO, Wash. — The mother of a missing Grays Harbor County girl appeared before a judge Tuesday on charges unrelated to her daughter’s disappearance. Jordan Bowers is held on $25,000 bail for four ID theft charges. Her daughter, Oakley Carlson, has been missing for more than a year.
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges
A Centralia woman accused of stealing her neighbor’s three dogs and then lying about it to law enforcement pleaded not guilty to felony second-degree theft and obstruction charges in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The defendant, Debra Lee Cramer, 63, was initially charged on Dec. 20, 2022, and...
Chronicle
Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges
Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
KOMO News
Man arrested for Seattle hammer attack deemed 'danger to community,' bail set at $250K
SEATTLE — A man accused of attacking another man with a hammer in downtown Seattle is currently being held in King County Jail on $250,000 bail, prosecutors said Tuesday. King County prosecutors argued that the 34-year-old man "is a danger to the community" and a judge agreed, setting his bail at $250,000.
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest; Business Damaged; Window Shattered in Car Prowl; Hulu Theft
• At 9:05 a.m. on Jan. 13, a caller in the 2800 block of Russell Road reported someone had been unlawfully using her bank information to pay for their Hulu account for the past several years. The case is under investigation. • At 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 14, there was...
Cops Arrest Suspect After Wild Drive-Thru Kidnapping Attempt Caught on CCTV
Police in Washington are crediting a “unique” tattoo for the arrest of a suspect who was captured on CCTV attempting to kidnap a barista, using what cops describe as a looped zip-tie device. The attempted abduction took place during the early morning hours of Jan. 16, with the wild footage showing the suspect pull up to a drive-through window and attempt to drag the victim through it as she hands the man his change. The victim is seen fighting off the attacker, who immediately drives off after failing to successfully grab the woman. A flurry of cash can be seen flying on the ground as he makes his escape, while a large tattoo on his left forearm appears to read: “Chevrolet.” The Auburn Police Department apparently used the marking to trace the kidnapper and announced the arrest late Monday. The suspect’s identity has not been released.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Chronicle
Mother of Missing Oakville Girl Jailed for Identity Theft
The biological mother and father of missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson have yet to face charges in her disappearance. On Sunday, though, Jordan Bowers was arrested for identity theft and fraud just after she was released following her sentence for child endangerment charges, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
q13fox.com
Renton Police: Officers pursued suspected DUI driver to I-405, SR-169 interchange
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police say a massive police presence at the I-405/SR-169 interchange last weekend was due to a DUI pursuit. Authorities say several police agencies were pursuing a suspect for driving under the influence around 9:41 p.m. Saturday. The pursuit began near SeaTac, and officers followed until the car crashed at the off-ramp to SR-169.
kentreporter.com
Man, 36, dies after hit-and-run in Federal Way
A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Federal Way on Jan. 16. Police do not have any suspect information. Just before 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Freight Tools (31858 Pacific Highway S.), officers responded to the area for reports of a person lying in the parking lot, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department. The office first responding officer located the man, who was unresponsive, and began CPR.
KOMO News
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy
TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
Seattle, Washington
Cashier Robbed at Gunpoint near Magnolia Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to an armed robbery where a man was held at gunpoint for money in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue West near Magnolia neighborhood. Just after 01:30 a.m., officers contacted the 24-year-old male victim, an employee of the business, who reported an armed man entered the store. The male suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding he give him money. The victim had no money so the suspect removed the money from the register.
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement
Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job. There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the...
q13fox.com
SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Charged With 30 Felonies for Alleged Mail Theft
Thirty separate felony charges were filed in Lewis County Superior Court Friday against the 40-year-old Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail. Amber K. Ingram, also known as Amber K. Rushton, returned to Lewis County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday after being released on $10,000 bail early Thursday morning.
Seattle, Washington
Suspects Arrested for Burglary, Assault and Hate Crime Near Westwood Neighborhood
Seattle Police officers responded to a disturbance where subjects forced entry into a man’s home and assaulted him while saying racial slurs Friday evening near the Westwood neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest and contacted all subjects involved in the...
WPMI
Surveillance video shows alleged attempt to kidnap barista from drive-thru window
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating after a man attempted to abduct a barista on Monday morning. Police say the man attempted to drag the woman through the window using a looped zip tie. The woman was able to fight him off.
Thief steals Tacoma family's car with vital medical wheelchair inside
TACOMA, Wash — A Tacoma family is on a mission to get their stolen car back – more importantly the custom-made medical wheelchair inside – a crucial piece of equipment for their 11-year-old boy. Joey Adams’ son Braylon, 11, was born with a virus, congenital CMV, one...
Seattle, Washington
Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery
A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
