ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown

Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges

Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
CENTRALIA, WA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Suspect After Wild Drive-Thru Kidnapping Attempt Caught on CCTV

Police in Washington are crediting a “unique” tattoo for the arrest of a suspect who was captured on CCTV attempting to kidnap a barista, using what cops describe as a looped zip-tie device. The attempted abduction took place during the early morning hours of Jan. 16, with the wild footage showing the suspect pull up to a drive-through window and attempt to drag the victim through it as she hands the man his change. The victim is seen fighting off the attacker, who immediately drives off after failing to successfully grab the woman. A flurry of cash can be seen flying on the ground as he makes his escape, while a large tattoo on his left forearm appears to read: “Chevrolet.” The Auburn Police Department apparently used the marking to trace the kidnapper and announced the arrest late Monday. The suspect’s identity has not been released.Read more at The Daily Beast.
AUBURN, WA
Chronicle

Mother of Missing Oakville Girl Jailed for Identity Theft

The biological mother and father of missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson have yet to face charges in her disappearance. On Sunday, though, Jordan Bowers was arrested for identity theft and fraud just after she was released following her sentence for child endangerment charges, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
OAKVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Renton Police: Officers pursued suspected DUI driver to I-405, SR-169 interchange

RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police say a massive police presence at the I-405/SR-169 interchange last weekend was due to a DUI pursuit. Authorities say several police agencies were pursuing a suspect for driving under the influence around 9:41 p.m. Saturday. The pursuit began near SeaTac, and officers followed until the car crashed at the off-ramp to SR-169.
RENTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Man, 36, dies after hit-and-run in Federal Way

A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Federal Way on Jan. 16. Police do not have any suspect information. Just before 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Freight Tools (31858 Pacific Highway S.), officers responded to the area for reports of a person lying in the parking lot, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department. The office first responding officer located the man, who was unresponsive, and began CPR.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy

TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Cashier Robbed at Gunpoint near Magnolia Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to an armed robbery where a man was held at gunpoint for money in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue West near Magnolia neighborhood. Just after 01:30 a.m., officers contacted the 24-year-old male victim, an employee of the business, who reported an armed man entered the store. The male suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding he give him money. The victim had no money so the suspect removed the money from the register.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 arrested during drug operation in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Police arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a drug operation in downtown Seattle on Friday. The Seattle Police Department says its officers saw the suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street, between 1st and 3rd Avenue, as well as near Pike Street, between 2nd and 4th Avenue.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Woman Charged With 30 Felonies for Alleged Mail Theft

Thirty separate felony charges were filed in Lewis County Superior Court Friday against the 40-year-old Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail. Amber K. Ingram, also known as Amber K. Rushton, returned to Lewis County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday after being released on $10,000 bail early Thursday morning.
ONALASKA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Suspects Arrested for Burglary, Assault and Hate Crime Near Westwood Neighborhood

Seattle Police officers responded to a disturbance where subjects forced entry into a man’s home and assaulted him while saying racial slurs Friday evening near the Westwood neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest and contacted all subjects involved in the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery

A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy