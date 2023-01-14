ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tulsatoday.com

Oklahoma’s national challenge

Analysis: It was Oklahoma’s steadfast and unshakable commitment to Christian and conservative ideals last November that made possible some lofty moments on the capitol steps last Monday as Governor Kevin Stitt delivered his second inaugural address. November’s voters remained unmoved by over 50 million dollars of combined campaign money...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Members Of Ukrainian Community Hold Rally At Oklahoma Capitol

Members of the Ukrainian community of Oklahoma held a rally Sunday afternoon at the Oklahoma Capitol. Organizers say this is in response to a resolution filed by Senator Nathan Dahm rejecting the training of Ukrainian troops. Following Dahms' proposed resolution, Senate leadership responded, "the resolution does not speak for the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

New members announced at Oklahoma State Board of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new slate of members on the Oklahoma State Board of Education is causing backlash because of their lack of experience with public schools. Marla Hill, who will replace Trent Smith’s old position. Kendra Wesson, who will replace Brian Bobeck. Suzanne Reynolds, who will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma home prices predicted to stay steady

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma homeowners are not likely to see their properties devalue anytime soon, even as prices drop in the rest of the country. The Sooner State boasts the most stable housing market in the nation post-pandemic, according to research released by market experts at Construction Coverage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women opens nominations for Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame

Oklahoma City –- The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) is seeking nominations for 2023 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominations must be postmarked or emailed by the February 10 deadline. “There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Women’s Hall of Fame 2023 Chair and Commissioner Emmalee Barresi. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023

McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma Republicans target transgender health care

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme. Ahead of the legislative session that starts Feb. 6, GOP lawmakers have pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Is That Loud Exhaust On Your Ride Illegal in Oklahoma?

When I was twenty years old I had a Ford Ranger. It was chrome yellow like the lifeguard trucks on Baywatch, had an ultra-reliable 2.3L inline four-cyclinder engine in it, and I once cut a hole in the bed to install a four-inch stack straight pipe exhaust on it. I...
OKLAHOMA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Major University Sued over Speech Policies

Oklahoma State University (OSU) violated students’ First and Fourteenth amendment rights by enforcing policies which police speech concerning political and social issues, according to a lawsuit filed by legal group Speech First on Tuesday. OSU enforces policies which “deter, suppress, and punish speech about political and social issues of...
STILLWATER, OK
Ponca City News

OSU Extension awarded funding to add Native American educator roles

Body STILLWATER, Okla. – The northeast district of Oklahoma State University Extension has received two Native American Agriculture Fund grants to support new and ongoing partnerships with multiple Native American tribes and nations in Oklahoma. NAAF provides funding to eligible organizations for business assistance, agricultural education, technical support and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
lutheranmuseum.com

Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma

It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

