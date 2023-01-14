George Carr garners President’s Award

Related
Banks: We’re moving forward’
LUMBERTON — The overarching message delivered to the crowd gathered Monday at the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Lumberton during a cele
Former heavyweight champions visits Elizabethtown to raise funds for charity
ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County was visited by a local legend at the Martin Luther King Day parade. James “Bonecrusher” Smith
WITN
Lenoir County chief magistrate, son of former sheriff dies after short illness
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Clint Smith passed away this morning after serving as Chief Magistrate in Lenoir County for the past 24 years. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Smith passed away today after being sick. Smith is the son of the late Sheriff W. E. “Billy” Smith and...
WECT
“I have no words,” community leader addresses racist graffiti
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day millions of Americans celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader who fought to put a stop to racism and bring the country together. That was more than 60 years ago, but graffiti along sound barrier walls at the Military Cutoff Road Extension project in Ogden is evidence that there’s still work to do to put an end to hate.
jocoreport.com
Mayor Says He Is “Disappointed” By Selma Head Start “False And Inflammatory Letter”
SELMA – Selma Mayor Bryan McAllister responded Tuesday night to a widely circulated letter on the Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action, Inc. Facebook page about Selma Head Start. The January 4, 2023 letter states, “Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action has been notified by the Town of Selma that we need to vacate the...
rew-online.com
Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington
Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
jocoreport.com
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
Women’s Day, other services slated
On Sunday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m., Women’s Day celebration will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Ministries. The guest messenger will
WECT
Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
WRAL
Fayetteville celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with MLK Community Prayer and Brunch
The city of Fayetteville celebrated Dr. King's Legacy with the 30th annual MLK Community Prayer and Brunch. The city of Fayetteville celebrated Dr. King's Legacy with the 30th annual MLK Community Prayer and Brunch.
Lumberton native receives award aboard USS Iwo Jima
NORFOLK — Petty Officer 2nd Class Courtney Downing, a Lumberton native serving as a fire controlman, received an award while serving abo
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WITN
Hall of Fame coach George Whitfield holds 50th annual free baseball clinic
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - In Goldsboro, hall of fame baseball coach George Whitfield held his 50th annual clinic Saturday. Coaches and players from all over the region came to the free clinic, the only one of its kind in the nation. “A real fun thing to do. It doesn’t seem...
WRAL
16-year-old reportedly makes online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff, under mental evaluation
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats on social media to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. The threats reportedly included a manifesto and hit list. Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats on social media to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland...
‘Partners’ big in 2022
Sampson Partners has always dedicated themselves to serving the needs of Sampson County and continued to do so actively in 2022. In a recently
Up and Coming Weekly
Body of teen found on Docia Circle Sunday
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old was found dead Sunday morning, Jan. 15 on Docia Circle. Just after 11 a.m., police responded to a call of a “suspicious subject’’ lying in the backyard of a residence on the 5300 block of Docia Circle, police said in a release.
bladenonline.com
Scammers Threaten Citizens with Arrest Warrants
A Bladen County resident confirmed scammers do not take holidays, and they repeat old tricks. In 2019, former Clerk of Superior Court Niki Dennis warned the public about scammers’ threatening phone calls. Criminals were calling citizens claiming to be from the United States Marshal’s Office. The caller would threaten...
Clinton’s ‘historic’ display lauded
What goes up, must come down, and that certainly applies to the plethora of Christmas decorations that adorned business fronts across downtown
Fayetteville Police department looking to increase its force during hiring event
The recruiting unit will present candidates with basic information about the police department, hiring procedures, and help them complete online applications.
Shannon swears oath of office
Stephanie Shannon was officially sworn in Monday as clerk to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, filling a role in which longtime clerk
Sampson Independent
