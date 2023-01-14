ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

George Carr garners President’s Award

Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajfZa_0kEhA39i00

Sampson County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer George Carr, Jr. is the recipient of the 2022 President’s Award. Carr earned this award for his dedicated participation, superior attitude, and his strong work ethic.

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

“I have no words,” community leader addresses racist graffiti

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day millions of Americans celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader who fought to put a stop to racism and bring the country together. That was more than 60 years ago, but graffiti along sound barrier walls at the Military Cutoff Road Extension project in Ogden is evidence that there’s still work to do to put an end to hate.
WILMINGTON, NC
rew-online.com

Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington

Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
WILMINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Town Manager Fired

SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
SELMA, NC
WECT

Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
FORT BRAGG, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Body of teen found on Docia Circle Sunday

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old was found dead Sunday morning, Jan. 15 on Docia Circle. Just after 11 a.m., police responded to a call of a “suspicious subject’’ lying in the backyard of a residence on the 5300 block of Docia Circle, police said in a release.
bladenonline.com

Scammers Threaten Citizens with Arrest Warrants

A Bladen County resident confirmed scammers do not take holidays, and they repeat old tricks. In 2019, former Clerk of Superior Court Niki Dennis warned the public about scammers’ threatening phone calls. Criminals were calling citizens claiming to be from the United States Marshal’s Office. The caller would threaten...
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy