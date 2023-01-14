ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting near Dayton apartment complex

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — A person was shot near a Dayton apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. after a person was shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.

Medics performed CPR on the victim once officers secured the scene, the spokesperson said.

The victim, however, was not able to survive through their injuries, Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman confirmed.

They died at the scene, according to information News Center 7 compiled from Dayton Police and regional dispatch.

Officers took a suspect into custody, the spokesperson informed.

It is currently unknown if the suspect was charged with any crimes.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

