MLK Walkers Call for Unity
Dozens of area residents and leaders walked from Vineland Station to the Columbus County Courthouse today (Saturday) to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. -- and called for healing and unity in Columbus County. Sheriff Bill Rogers and Chief Deputy Jerome McMillian were among those taking part in this year's...
Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was...
Thursday Stabbing Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Thursday in a reported stabbing in Whiteville. Police Chief Doug Ipock said the district attorney is reviewing the case before any information is released. The stabbing occurred on Radio Station Road. We’ll have updates on the death as soon as they become available from Whiteville Police....
Beekeeping Class Set
Time is running out to sign up for the Columbus County Beekeepers’ Association Bee School. The spring class is set for Feb. 3-5, and covers all materials needed to become a N.C. Certified Beekeeper. The beginner level class provides training in all aspects of beekeeping, and students are not...
