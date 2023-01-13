ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wbt.com

NC abortion law changes and Charlotte’s transit plan is dead

North Carolina legislative leaders are looking at changing the state’s abortion law, but it’s not clear how. Yet. Also, the City of Charlotte wants the state to let it try to raise the sales tax to pay for transit. But state leaders don’t seem interested in doing that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare 2nd to file protest after losing out on North Carolina state health plan contract

UMR, a subsidiary of UnitedHealthcare, is protesting North Carolina's decision to award its state health plan contract to Aetna, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Jan. 15. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Jan. 4 that the state would turn over management of its health plan for state employees to Aetna in 2025. The contract includes healthcare spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

Senator Sawrey Sworn Into NC Senate

RALEIGH – Senator Benton Sawrey was sworn into the North Carolina Senate, January 11. Lt. Governor Mark Robinson presided over ceremonies, swearing in the Senate for the 2023 biennium. Lt. Governor Robinson is the first African American Lieutenant Governor in the state’s history. Senator Sawrey said, “Lt. Governor’s Robinson...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Guest opinion: NC’s Indian-American CEOs are only the tip of the iceberg

Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ednc.org

Understanding your local child care network

We'd love to hear from you. Early Bird readers, hello again. Newcomers, welcome! If you were forwarded this email, you can sign up here to receive it every two weeks, and join our conversation on issues facing North Carolina’s young children and those who support them. If you’re already a subscriber, please help us reach more people by sharing this with your friends and co-workers interested in early childhood education.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina

COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
biltmorebeacon.com

Hikers rejoice: 2023 marks 'Year of the Trail' in N.C.

Trails will take center stage in North Carolina this year, with 2023 being official designated as the Year of the Trail. Year of the Trail will celebrate and draw attention to North Carolina’s vast network of trails, greenways and blueways showcasing the state’s diverse landscapes. It is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in state history and aims to establish North Carolina as “The Great Trails State.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy