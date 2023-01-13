Read full article on original website
NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March
In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March.
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
New federal plan could open parts of western NC forests to logging
North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests are among the most visited in the country. The future of roughly half of the combined forests is now in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service after eight years of arguments about its highest and best use. North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah...
Wbt.com
NC abortion law changes and Charlotte’s transit plan is dead
North Carolina legislative leaders are looking at changing the state’s abortion law, but it’s not clear how. Yet. Also, the City of Charlotte wants the state to let it try to raise the sales tax to pay for transit. But state leaders don’t seem interested in doing that.
whqr.org
NCDOT will vote on buying land to block development ahead of still-unfunded Cape Fear Memorial replacement
This week, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will consider buying land next to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to preserve space for its replacement. The purchase is being considered because the current owner of the land, Riverman LLC, planned to develop an apartment complex. The proposed development would have...
North Carolina food bank holds pop-up food markets to increase reach
The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is working to reach more people in need through pop-up food distribution markets.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare 2nd to file protest after losing out on North Carolina state health plan contract
UMR, a subsidiary of UnitedHealthcare, is protesting North Carolina's decision to award its state health plan contract to Aetna, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Jan. 15. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Jan. 4 that the state would turn over management of its health plan for state employees to Aetna in 2025. The contract includes healthcare spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.
WITN
Experts in the East respond to study that suggests freshwater fish are highly contaminated with PFAS
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As people are looking for the next greatest catch, the Environmental Working Group encourages fishers to air on the side of caution. Washington resident and fisher, Kent Alligood, says “The rockfish have been picking up and doing pretty well. Bites been pretty steady.”. According to...
Get up to $65,000 if you can make a difference: Check eligibility
According to the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, millions of Americans including North Carolina residents are not working. It may be an old survey but the situation is still the same.
jocoreport.com
Senator Sawrey Sworn Into NC Senate
RALEIGH – Senator Benton Sawrey was sworn into the North Carolina Senate, January 11. Lt. Governor Mark Robinson presided over ceremonies, swearing in the Senate for the 2023 biennium. Lt. Governor Robinson is the first African American Lieutenant Governor in the state’s history. Senator Sawrey said, “Lt. Governor’s Robinson...
North Carolina lab finds street drugs cut with chemical that leads to ‘aggressive wounds’
CHARLOTTE — A new threat is being found in dangerous street drugs by researchers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the effects can have a horrifying effect on users. The substance is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians called Xylazine. Its slang name is “Tranq,” and...
wraltechwire.com
Guest opinion: NC’s Indian-American CEOs are only the tip of the iceberg
Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
Apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund: An exciting way to receive up to $40,000
We all need relief payments at some point in life, and different people have varying requirements. Some of them need money to buy food, while others are homeless and want to provide their families with the shelter to have a sense of security and protection.
Low-income household assistance program in North Carolina: Apply to get your money
A report reveals that the most recent rate of unemployment in North Carolina is 3.9%. The previous month, it was 3.8%. It won't be wrong to say that so many people are struggling for their survival. Some have jobs, while others have shelter. Basically, all the facilities, comforts, and resources are hardly available to some people.
ednc.org
Understanding your local child care network
We'd love to hear from you. Early Bird readers, hello again. Newcomers, welcome! If you were forwarded this email, you can sign up here to receive it every two weeks, and join our conversation on issues facing North Carolina’s young children and those who support them. If you’re already a subscriber, please help us reach more people by sharing this with your friends and co-workers interested in early childhood education.
publicradioeast.org
Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina
COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
biltmorebeacon.com
Hikers rejoice: 2023 marks 'Year of the Trail' in N.C.
Trails will take center stage in North Carolina this year, with 2023 being official designated as the Year of the Trail. Year of the Trail will celebrate and draw attention to North Carolina’s vast network of trails, greenways and blueways showcasing the state’s diverse landscapes. It is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in state history and aims to establish North Carolina as “The Great Trails State.”
Publicly funded project seeks to help researchers find COVID-19 'new normal'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Numbers show COVID-19 infections are on the rise. So have the number of people admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. But at the same time, ER visits are down along with COVID-19 cases reported to the state; That’s because more people are testing at home.
