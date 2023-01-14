ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Dancing on Ice stars Torvill and Dean reveal their dream celebrity skaters

By Victoria Wilson
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXhOm_0kEh4B1O00

It’s still winter outside and this weekend 11 brrr-ave celebrities will be feeling the chill as they get their skates on with the return of ITV1’s entertainment spectacle Dancing on Ice 2023 .

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host rink-side as the first six famous faces perform. Showing off their skills on the ice are ex- EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, Liberty X star Michelle Heaton, ex- TOWIE favourite Joey Essex, olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran.

Performing next week will be football legend John Fashanu, Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher, RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, comedian Darren Harriott and ex- Hollyoaks and West End star Carley Stenson.

And watching over our stars every glide, twist and twirl will be the Ice Panel: dancers Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, alongside ice-dancing royalty Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. We caught up with the Olympic champions to find out more...

How does it feel to be back for another series of Dancing on Ice?

Jayne : "It’s always good to be back and it’s exciting when we get to see the new group of celebrities. There’s always a buzz because you wonder what’s going to happen and how far they are going to go."

Chris : "Like a lot of shows, you get to a certain time of year and it’s Dancing on Ice time! We’ve established that, come January, when it’s dark and bleak, on TV there’s a glitzy and over-the-top jeopardy show…"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENMjJ_0kEh4B1O00

Torvill and Dean join fellow judges, dancers Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo, to scrutinise the skaters' every move. (Image credit: ITV)

What are you hoping for from this series?

Chris : "Something we haven’t seen before, something new and creative! We want to be wowed, we want to be excited. Sometimes your expectation on somebody, you think they'll be great, but then you get really surprised by others who take it on and just become good at it. I have a feeling The Vivienne will surprise people. We’re tossing down the gauntlet to everyone but there’s a gymnast, Nile Wilson, in there too!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6Iej_0kEh4B1O00

Strike a pose: Could RuPaul's Drag Race UK star The Vivienne be a dark horse? (Image credit: ITV)

What advice would you give to Dancing on Ice’s Class of 2023?

Jayne : "The same as every year — put the hours in with all the basic training. But also enjoy it! If you enjoy it then you’ll want to do more and you’ll want to work harder. It’s about having fun at the same time as working hard."

Chris : "Everyone takes it very personally — it’s their Olympics in a sense. You get into this bubble and everybody is trying to do the best they can, to survive each week and get to the final. Each week, we always used to say that when we leave the ice, we want to feel like we’ve achieved something."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aoFV_0kEh4B1O00

Stepping out: Meet the Dancing on Ice Class of 2023. (Image credit: ITV)

Finally, which celebrity would you love to see on the ice?

Chris : "Margot Robbie! She did play a skater once in a film."

Jayne : "Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton! Shall we see if he’s free?"

Dancing on Ice skates back onto our screens on Sunday, January 15 at 6.30 pm on ITV1.

Comments / 0

Related
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Us Weekly

King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir

Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans

Marie Claire recently recalled Christmas 2006 for Prince William and the then Kate Middleton, who by that point had been dating for over four years. That Christmas, William invited Kate to Sandringham for Christmas (where the royal family typically spends the holiday), but she declined, saying she wouldn’t come without a ring on her finger. New Year’s Eve—as we all well know, seeing as the holiday is tomorrow—comes right on the heels of Christmas, and that same year, in 2006, Kate was left in tears after William changed their New Year’s plans, reports The Mirror.
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Under Fire For 'Fat Shaming' Christine, Janelle & Meri Following Splits From Kody

Robyn Brown shocked Sister Wives fans with her recent comments about Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Meri Brown. During the third part of the Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Kody Brown's only remaining wife made some off-putting comments about why the marriages to his estranged spouses did not work out. "When I came into this family, I knew and I saw when there's stretch marks and there's weight gain ... " Robyn told host Sukanya Krishnan during the sit-down. "And there’s like — you're being stagnant in your marriage and there’s fights and...
womansday.com

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
netflixjunkie.com

“Kids are not my responsibility” – Prince William Shunned Prince Harry’s Concerns About Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

The UK media and royal fans always referred to Prince Harry as Spare, and the title did not go well with King Charles’ second son. By keeping his memoir’s name Spare, the Duke clearly took a jibe at the succession in the royal household. In his book, he detailed how he was neglected and slaughtered to protect the heir to the throne, Prince William. The Sussex royal believes the future king and Kate Middleton’s two younger children can have the same fate.
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
TheDailyBeast

John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Gave Birth to Third Child

John Legend told the audience at a private concert Friday night that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had given birth to their third child that morning, People reports. “What a blessed day,” the 43-year-old singer told fans. The couple already have two children—Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Teigen turned to IVF after losing a pregnancy in 2020.Read it at People
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy