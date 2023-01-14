Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Partners of Heroes’ seminar Feb. 11 in Yukon
The families of living and fallen Yukon veterans who seek answers about obtaining veterans’ benefits are invited to a special event next month. The Yukon Veterans Museum will present a “Partners of Heroes” seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Dale Robertson Center, 1200 Lakeshore.
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
Police Department Issues Hilarious Warning About Girl Scout Cookie ‘Dealers’
It's Girl Scout Cookie season and I can't even tell you how much I am looking forward to tearing into a box of Samoas. I freaking love those cookies and always order multiple boxes. Samoas have been my favorite cookies since I first tasted them as a kid and then quickly developed an addiction to them.
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
OKC Boat and RV show returns to the metro!
This weekend outdoor, camping, fishing and cruising lake enthusiasts are making their way to the State Fairgrounds as largest OKC Boat & RV Show is back for 2023.
Dine At Oklahoma’s Award Winning Restaurants and Bars
Over the last five years or so, we've seen several Oklahoma restaurants, bars and chefs be recognized for their innovative cuisine, cocktails and longstanding dedication to serving quality drinks and dishes to their fellow Oklahomans. Just last year, Tulsa had seven chefs as semifinalists for the Best Chef Southwest award...
blackchronicle.com
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
kswo.com
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
World-class planetarium project leading progress for Science Museum Oklahoma
Science Museum Oklahoma officially broke ground on the long-planned effort to add a fully revamped planetarium to the museum’s attractions. The post World-class planetarium project leading progress for Science Museum Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
ktxs.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
Del City HS working to honor former standout killed in Vietnam
A local high school is launching a legacy project to memorialize a former Oklahoma student.
Midwest City FD mourning passing of longtime firefighter
A local community is mourning the loss of a hero.
visitokc.com
TIGER SUGAR to Open First Location in Oklahoma City on Saturday Jan 14, 2023
Tiger Sugar, an internationally praised boba tea and drink brand known for ‘tiger stripes’ infused into all of their drinks with hand-poured syrups, this week announced they are officially opening their first location in Oklahoma City, OK on Saturday January 14, 2023. Recognized for using a proprietary 8-hour...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
Several windows broken at senior apartment complex
Cleanup is underway at the Cottage Park Senior Living Apartments in Midwest City after several windows were broken.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Comments / 0