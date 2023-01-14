ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors

On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

‘Partners of Heroes’ seminar Feb. 11 in Yukon

The families of living and fallen Yukon veterans who seek answers about obtaining veterans’ benefits are invited to a special event next month. The Yukon Veterans Museum will present a “Partners of Heroes” seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Dale Robertson Center, 1200 Lakeshore.
YUKON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Dine At Oklahoma’s Award Winning Restaurants and Bars

Over the last five years or so, we've seen several Oklahoma restaurants, bars and chefs be recognized for their innovative cuisine, cocktails and longstanding dedication to serving quality drinks and dishes to their fellow Oklahomans. Just last year, Tulsa had seven chefs as semifinalists for the Best Chef Southwest award...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
DUNCAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy