Yukon, OK

Related
news9.com

Edmond Utility Customer Service Office Closes

Previously located in the city's downtown, Edmond's utility customer service offices and drop box have closed. The free payment kiosk which was at that location has also moved, to the City First Building on East 1st Street. For a full list of payment kiosk locations and other ways to pay...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Ward 1 Norman City council member resigns, ends reelection campaign

Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned Friday from her position and is no longer seeking reelection. In a statement on Facebook, Studley wrote she is seeking opportunities outside of Norman, leading her to leave before her term expires and ending her campaign. “I recognize the impact this has and the...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors

On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

