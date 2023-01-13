ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pokemon fans recollating after a profanity-laden video posted by official Pokemon TikTok account exploded on the page

By AlexGM24
game-news24.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
ComicBook

GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out

A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature

Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
wegotthiscovered.com

A controversial take on Plastic Man’s package is getting DC fans all hot and bothered

Have you ever thought about Plastic Man‘s private parts? No? Well, now’s the time to start. Eel O’Brian, the former petty criminal who transformed himself into do-gooding superhero after gaining stretching powers, isn’t typically the most talked-about of DC characters, but that’s all changed today as Plastic Man has been trending on Twitter thanks to a surprisingly controversial take on a certain part of his anatomy.
game-news24.com

The Dead Space Movie is out, says John Carpenter

Video and film adaptations have gained traction. In recent years, many major gaming companies have had great success, ranging from Super Mario Bros., and Gears of War and Death Stranding to Last of Us,God of War. As for each of these, chances of business and critical success seem higher than they did with the past, so do more companies looking to expand their audience by similar projects?
Decider.com

I Attended A Secret Screening of ‘The People’s Joker,’ The Movie Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want You To See

I will give everybody one “love letter to cinema” pass this year, but only if it’s used to describe Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. This superhero parody reminded me of what makes cinema great. It reminded me of studying film at Pratt Institute and being ashamed of liking mainstream movies. It reminded me of the first time I watched a Marvel movie in 2018 and instantly immersed myself in the fictional universe. It reminded me of the first time I watched Batman and was left disappointed (I always thought Batman’s superpower was turning into bats, turns out he’s just a sad, rich guy with dead parents, and he’s also a cop.)
BROOKLYN, NY
BGR.com

Puzzling Captain America: New World Order leak reveals even more villains

When Marvel finally confirmed rumors that Captain America: New World Order was in the making, many wondered whether the studio could top the first three movies in the franchise. It wasn’t because Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) had taken on the mantle. We would have asked the same question if Chris Evans had stuck around for another sequel. But if the myriad recent rumors are accurate, New World Order could be an incredible addition to the MCU. And now we have another puzzling leak about the villains of Captain America: New World Order.
Indy100

Gerard Pique trolls Shakira following her diss track comments about his car

Shakira may have released a very public diss track about her ex Gerard Piqué, but the Spanish footballer is returning the favor by flaunting the same car Shakira disses in her song. Last week, the Colombian singer released a song alongside DJ Bizarapp where she calls out Piqué, 35, and his new relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. Shakira, 45, does not make Piqué sound good in her song. She alludes to his 2019 tax fraud conviction and how he traded in his nice things for more budget-friendly items. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis includes trading a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy