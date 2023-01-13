Pokemon fans recollating after a profanity-laden video posted by official Pokemon TikTok account exploded on the page

Read full article on original website
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
Woman Shares Creepy "Backrooms" Glitch in the Matrix at Chicago Macy's
There must be a portal in there...
'Heartstopper' actor addresses backlash over 'Harry Potter' game role: I was cast 'before I was aware of JK Rowling's views'
Sebastian Croft responded to criticism on Twitter saying that he was cast before he became "aware of" JK Rowling's controversial views on trans rights.
I pay $30 a month for a 'season pass' to a dine-in theater chain that is strict about not talking and texting, because I can't stand the experience at normal theaters anymore
If you're sick of unruly moviegoers and live near an Alamo Drafthouse, its MoviePass-like subscription is worth it.
An influencer denied accusations that she edited her post-pregnancy 'transformation' pictures: 'I've been the most vulnerable I've ever been'
Australian influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews faced the accusations after saying she took part in an eight-week fitness challenge post-pregnancy.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial take on Plastic Man’s package is getting DC fans all hot and bothered
Have you ever thought about Plastic Man‘s private parts? No? Well, now’s the time to start. Eel O’Brian, the former petty criminal who transformed himself into do-gooding superhero after gaining stretching powers, isn’t typically the most talked-about of DC characters, but that’s all changed today as Plastic Man has been trending on Twitter thanks to a surprisingly controversial take on a certain part of his anatomy.
Fans confused by ‘weird’ new video of Kim Kardashian dressed as a chav
Not for the first time - Kim Kardashian has uploaded a brilliant yet totally bizarre TikTok on her daughter's account. The mum of four shares with us a 'chav' make-up tutorial set to a rather usual song choice. Here, take a look:. The reality star appeared to be 'taking the...
game-news24.com
The Dead Space Movie is out, says John Carpenter
Video and film adaptations have gained traction. In recent years, many major gaming companies have had great success, ranging from Super Mario Bros., and Gears of War and Death Stranding to Last of Us,God of War. As for each of these, chances of business and critical success seem higher than they did with the past, so do more companies looking to expand their audience by similar projects?
wegotthiscovered.com
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
HipHopDX.com
Julio Foolio Hilariously Shows Rappers How To Handle An Interrogation: ‘I Am Not 6ix9ine’
Julio Foolio has had his fair share of run-ins with law enforcement and with snitching being a topic of discussion within rap, he showed how he believes rhymers should handle the interrogation room. Footage emerged of Foolio — born Charles Jones — in custody after being apprehended for alleged excessive...
Someone's found the James Hetfield vs Fred Durst fight from Celebrity Deathmatch and it's gruesomely hilarious
Cheese graters, electromagnets and a cameo from WWE's Mankind - we genuinely forgot just how violent and brilliant this show was
I Attended A Secret Screening of ‘The People’s Joker,’ The Movie Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want You To See
I will give everybody one “love letter to cinema” pass this year, but only if it’s used to describe Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. This superhero parody reminded me of what makes cinema great. It reminded me of studying film at Pratt Institute and being ashamed of liking mainstream movies. It reminded me of the first time I watched a Marvel movie in 2018 and instantly immersed myself in the fictional universe. It reminded me of the first time I watched Batman and was left disappointed (I always thought Batman’s superpower was turning into bats, turns out he’s just a sad, rich guy with dead parents, and he’s also a cop.)
Puzzling Captain America: New World Order leak reveals even more villains
When Marvel finally confirmed rumors that Captain America: New World Order was in the making, many wondered whether the studio could top the first three movies in the franchise. It wasn’t because Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) had taken on the mantle. We would have asked the same question if Chris Evans had stuck around for another sequel. But if the myriad recent rumors are accurate, New World Order could be an incredible addition to the MCU. And now we have another puzzling leak about the villains of Captain America: New World Order.
Gerard Pique trolls Shakira following her diss track comments about his car
Shakira may have released a very public diss track about her ex Gerard Piqué, but the Spanish footballer is returning the favor by flaunting the same car Shakira disses in her song. Last week, the Colombian singer released a song alongside DJ Bizarapp where she calls out Piqué, 35, and his new relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. Shakira, 45, does not make Piqué sound good in her song. She alludes to his 2019 tax fraud conviction and how he traded in his nice things for more budget-friendly items. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis includes trading a...
HBO Max 'goes down' as The Last Of Us debuts sparking fan fury
HBO Max users reported issues when trying to stream The Last Of Us as the series finally made its debut on January 15.
