DC United head coach Wayne Rooney shuts down claims he could succeed under-fire Frank Lampard at Everton as he insists it is 'unfair' to discuss the Toffees while his former England teammate is still in charge

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City must find a way to get Erling Haaland more involved in their play.The Norway international was a peripheral figure in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League derby defeat to Manchester United, having only a couple of half-chances and just 19 touches in the match.Haaland has now gone three games without a goal – hardly a crisis, particularly as he was only a second-half substitute at Southampton, but a dip by the standards of a player who had 27 in his first 21 outings.But more noticeable has been the impact Haaland has had on City’s system after...

1 DAY AGO