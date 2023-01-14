DC United head coach Wayne Rooney shuts down claims he could succeed under-fire Frank Lampard at Everton as he insists it is 'unfair' to discuss the Toffees while his former England teammate is still in charge

Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Arsenal and Tottenham players clash on the pitch after a Spurs supporter appears to kick Aaron Ramsdale following North London derby
Chaos erupted on the pitch following Sunday's North London derby as a Tottenham fan broke appeared kicked Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal emerged victorious from the Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium but things got heated between the players after the final whistle. More to follow...
Yardbarker
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
chatsports.com
Richard Keys accuses Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta of setting a BAD example and encouraging 'inflammatory behaviour' in his side's north London derby win... as keeper Aaron Ramsdale is kicked by a fan after 'winding up Spurs supporters'
Richard Keys insisted that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should take responsibility for the 'inflammatory behaviour' on display after the Gunners' 2-0 win against Tottenham on Sunday. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who was awarded Man of the Match for his excellent display between the sticks, was involved in an altercation with...
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City: Premier League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: United came from behind to win the Manchester derby, thrusting themselves into the title race as a result. Scott Murray was watching.
Yardbarker
Crystal Palace will make bid for Chelsea midfielder this month
Chelsea’s resolve will be tested this month before the transfer window closes, according to a report last night. With Chelsea spending lots of money again this month, they might be tempted to let some players to leave. In fact, the way things are going, it would be very wise to let some players leave this month.
Arsenal finally Premier League title favourites following emphatic North London derby win over Spurs
After beating Tottenham in the North London derby, Arsenal are the bookies' favourites to win the Premier League for the first time in seven years.
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
Arsenal ‘ready to offer £71m transfer fee for Juventus striker Vlahovic’ after missing out on Mudryk to rivals Chelsea
ARSENAL have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports. The Gunners were linked to the striker last January but he decided to join Juventus. Gabriel Jesus then arrived in the summer and Mikel Arteta was looking to strengthen his squad further with...
Yardbarker
Sunday’s Premier League round-up: Arsenal go eight points clear, Newcastle extend unbeaten run to 14 games
An overview of Sunday’s Premier League action, with three matches taking place across the day. Graham Potter oversaw a crucial win in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful this afternoon. The only goal of the game was scored by Kai Havertz in the 64th minute and everyone involved in the club will be hoping the match can reignite a run of positive form, with Liverpool being next up for Chelsea.
Yardbarker
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
SB Nation
Everton vs Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Last Chance Saloon
Once again Blues fans will be congregating at Goodison Park in the aftermath of a creditable performance (if not result) down the East Lancs Road in Manchester. This time, under pressure manager Frank Lampard will have had more than a week to absorb lessons taken from the FA Cup loss to Manchester United, and to rest his players ahead of what could prove to be a defining game, both for him on a personal level and for Everton’s future prospects.
chatsports.com
Nottingham Forest want to sign a new goalkeeper after their No 1 Dean Henderson is ruled out for at least a month with a thigh injury... with veteran Wayne Hennessey set to stand in for Steve Cooper's side
Nottingham Forest are on the hunt for a keeper after Dean Henderson was ruled out for at least a month with a thigh injury. Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United, has been a vital figure in Steve Cooper's side who sit 13th in the Premier League - five points above the relegation zone.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime
Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
Manchester City must get Erling Haaland more involved in play – Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City must find a way to get Erling Haaland more involved in their play.The Norway international was a peripheral figure in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League derby defeat to Manchester United, having only a couple of half-chances and just 19 touches in the match.Haaland has now gone three games without a goal – hardly a crisis, particularly as he was only a second-half substitute at Southampton, but a dip by the standards of a player who had 27 in his first 21 outings.But more noticeable has been the impact Haaland has had on City’s system after...
chatsports.com
Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton
A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
Everton board told to stay home from Premier League match due to 'tangible threats'
Everton’s entire board of directors was instructed not to attend the team’s English Premier League home game against Southampton on Saturday after “tangible threats” against board members. “Following a thorough risk assessment and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have...
Yardbarker
Chelsea winger will make a decision on his future in the summer
Chelsea have a few players who will need to be making some big decisions on their future in the coming days, weeks, and months. With the club signing in new players all over the park this window, and again expected in the summer, a number of current players will be wondering what the future holds for them, and weighing up their options.
chatsports.com
Tottenham's Richarlison apologises to Gabriel Martinelli after refusing to shake the Arsenal man's hand after a fiery North London derby, while he continues to feud with 'disrespectful' Aaron Ramsdale following their post-match clash
Richarlison has labelled Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale 'disrespectful' after an altercation between the pair following Sunday's north London derby. The Gunners won 2-0, their first away win in the fixture since 2014, thanks to an own goal from Hugo Lloris and a classy outside-the-box finish from Martin Odegaard. It was...
chatsports.com
Rio Ferdinand hails Manchester United's defensive performance in their 2-1 win over Manchester City... as he claims it 'was one of the most controlled performances without the ball' he had seen from United
Rio Ferdinand has lauded Manchester United's defensive performance against Manchester City, insisting there is now something different about Erik ten Hag's side. United secured a memorable victory over City on Saturday as they came back from a goal down to win 2-1. The result extended their unbeaten run in all...
