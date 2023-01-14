Read full article on original website
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."
LeBron James is widely believed to be the second-best player of all time, due to his sustained dominance and longevity at the highest level. This season, LeBron James is averaging 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers. There is no doubt that LeBron James is...
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT
As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News
Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
NBA
Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week
Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 13. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Domantas Sabonis, Kings. The dynamic big man led Sacramento to an undefeated 4-0 week with averages...
Yardbarker
Cavs Weighing Three-Way Trade With Hawks and Jazz for Malik Beasley
Well, perhaps, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Apparently, the Cavs are weighing a three-way trade that would send Hawks forward John Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs, as Stein relayed. For the Cavs, Stein added, Caris LeVert and his expiring $18.8 million contract would be the “most obvious trade chip.”
Yardbarker
When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice
It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
Yardbarker
Jordan Clarkson Fires Back At Desmond Bane And JJ Redick For Bane's Comments About His Squares Up
Jordan Clarkson was fired up after Desmond Bane made comments about him and his willingness to square up when he feels under attack. The Utah Jazz guard starred in two big moments recently, which earned him a lot of criticism from fans around the association. First, he squared up against...
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
Yardbarker
When the Chicago Bulls pissed off Michael Jordan in his first game against his former team
As everybody knows, an angry Michael Jordan is a dangerous man. The Chicago Bulls learned that the hard way when they faced him head-on for the first time since he left the team. Jordan had signed to play for the Washington Wizards in 2001, and on January 4, 2002, he faced off against the team he helped lead to six NBA titles and worldwide fame.
Yardbarker
Rockets vs. Clippers Takeaways: Less Isolation, Fourth Quarter Collapse, Future Sixth Man
The Houston Rockets (10-32) faced a lot of adversity Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team fought hard for three quarters but fell short in a 121-100 loss to the Clippers inside Crypto.com Arena. Here are three takeaways from their latest disappointing loss. Less isolation without Jalen Green and...
Yardbarker
Trae Young's Relationship With Former Atlanta Hawks President Deteriorated After 2022 Playoffs
Trae Young his having an incredibly tough year on the Atlanta Hawks this season. Though his on-court performances seem to be turning a corner as the Hawks record gradually improves, the team is in quite a deep hole with managing their star. They went all-out to get him a co-star...
Yardbarker
Damian Lillard helps Blazers blast Mavericks, 136-119
Damian Lillard recorded 36 points and 10 assists while outplaying Dallas star Luka Doncic to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a convincing 136-119 victory over the visiting Mavericks on Saturday night. NBA scoring leader Doncic had a season-worst 15 points -- 19 below his average -- to go with...
Yardbarker
Khris Middleton's Intense Reaction To Injury Woes This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks were once the best team in basketball and looked to be on track to win the NBA championship. While it's true that they are still in contention to win a title, their play of late has not looked nearly as strong as it did early on. While...
Yardbarker
NBA Scout Urges Rockets To Sign Kemba Walker
The Dallas Mavericks took a chance on Kemba Walker after the season had already begun. The NBA veteran had been waiting for his next opportunity after Thanksgiving, a sign of a genuine lack of interest in his services. It’s not that Walker can’t step onto the court and provide an...
