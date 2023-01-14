ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Yardbarker

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News

Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week

Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 13. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Domantas Sabonis, Kings. The dynamic big man led Sacramento to an undefeated 4-0 week with averages...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs Weighing Three-Way Trade With Hawks and Jazz for Malik Beasley

Well, perhaps, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Apparently, the Cavs are weighing a three-way trade that would send Hawks forward John Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs, as Stein relayed. For the Cavs, Stein added, Caris LeVert and his expiring $18.8 million contract would be the “most obvious trade chip.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice

It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard helps Blazers blast Mavericks, 136-119

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points and 10 assists while outplaying Dallas star Luka Doncic to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a convincing 136-119 victory over the visiting Mavericks on Saturday night. NBA scoring leader Doncic had a season-worst 15 points -- 19 below his average -- to go with...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Khris Middleton's Intense Reaction To Injury Woes This Season

The Milwaukee Bucks were once the best team in basketball and looked to be on track to win the NBA championship. While it's true that they are still in contention to win a title, their play of late has not looked nearly as strong as it did early on. While...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Scout Urges Rockets To Sign Kemba Walker

The Dallas Mavericks took a chance on Kemba Walker after the season had already begun. The NBA veteran had been waiting for his next opportunity after Thanksgiving, a sign of a genuine lack of interest in his services. It’s not that Walker can’t step onto the court and provide an...
