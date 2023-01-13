Each of the five Praetors on the Magic: The Gathering plane of Phyrexia has a Dominus erected to honor them, with Elesh Norn’s Dominus singing All Will Be One praise. New to the landscape of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set are a cycle of Dominus. These structures are living entities created by Phyrexian Aspirants who have been perfected, although the objective of the Dominus remains a mystery. The Dominus that have been created for each of the five Praetors are a part of the Phyrexian landscape, which like the plane has been Compleated.

