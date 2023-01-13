ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Female streamer teases Warzone players with voice changer

One of the best parts of playing multiplayer games is the fact that you can be anyone you want to be when using voice chat. Whether you use a modifier or alter your actual voice, there are a wealth of pranks on the internet where people use voice chat to fool unsuspecting players. And in a clip that’s going around on Twitter today, players are able to see one streamer bewilder a teammate with her regular voice.
dotesports.com

Ambition breaks down flashy but useless Lee Sin combo in League

The Blind Monk has for years been one of the most skill-demanding and mechanically-intensive League of Legends champions that has a long list of testing combos that separate the true masters of Eastern arts from filled junglers looking for a carry. But not all high-Elo Lee Sins are masterminds of combos, and not all combos are useful.
dotesports.com

How does Apex Legends matchmaking work?

Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royales, allowing players to take on the role of an ever-expanding list of champions. The game has gone on to inspire an esports league and has drawn millions of players since its release. However, as with all multiplayer games, some players would...
dotesports.com

MTG Mondrak, Glory Dominus sings Phyrexia praises in All Will Be One

Each of the five Praetors on the Magic: The Gathering plane of Phyrexia has a Dominus erected to honor them, with Elesh Norn’s Dominus singing All Will Be One praise. New to the landscape of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set are a cycle of Dominus. These structures are living entities created by Phyrexian Aspirants who have been perfected, although the objective of the Dominus remains a mystery. The Dominus that have been created for each of the five Praetors are a part of the Phyrexian landscape, which like the plane has been Compleated.
TVLine

Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'

Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...
dotesports.com

Riot considered adding League skins for Jungle Pets, but one thing held the devs back

The true reason behind Riot Games introducing jungle pets surfaced only recently with the League of Legends devs shedding light on the entire concept, explaining that jungle pets were predominantly designed as a visual metaphor for jungle newcomers to understand the basics of jungling. As the League community further dives into the meat of what jungle pets mean for the game, the devs admitted jungle pets could have gotten skins.
dotesports.com

Brigitte player solves Widowmaker issue with their own hands in Overwatch

Ever met Moira DPS players in your Overwatch 2 ranked games? There’s worse: Brigitte flankers. While it doesn’t work out in most cases, they can sometimes save a round. This gameplay clip posted on Reddit proves it can be efficient in some circumstances. In a Blizzard World game,...
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 players agree on one hero that desperately needs a rework

The hero meta in Overwatch 2 is a neverending discussion that began with the launch of the original game in 2016 and continues to this day. There’s always something to talk about when it comes to who’s rising or falling in the game’s current state. A new...
dotesports.com

MTG Atraxa embodies tainted angelic power as Grand Unifier in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

The angel of Magic: The Gathering Praetors has grown in power as Atraxa, Grand Unifier showcases the true strength of a Phyrexian angel in All Will Be One. Prior to Compleating planeswalkers, Elesh Norn and her band of Praetors were creating a Compleated angel. Within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set is one of the most powerful MTG angels ever created: Atraxa, Grand Unifier. The seven-drop legendary angel has four keywords, 7/7 stats, and can dig through the top 10 cards of your library upon entering the battlefield.
dotesports.com

When does Overwatch 2 season two end?

Overwatch 2 season two brought a series of changes that rocked the Blizzard hero shooter’s meta. While the OW2 was seen by some as a carbon copy of the first iteration, more changes are rolling out as we get deeper into the seasons. Season two mainly saw changes to...
dotesports.com

Ready-made rivalry: XQc wants to build a VALORANT roster to ‘smoke’ Disguised Toast’s team

When Disguised Toast first stated his intentions to form a VALORANT team and have them compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier, nobody expected much. That changed when he unveiled the roster on Jan. 8, confirming it had former T1 leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, Drake “Exalt” Branly, Joseph “clear” Allen, and Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar.
dotesports.com

The CoD and gaming communities react to Scump’s surprise retirement with a consensus: He is a king and the G.O.A.T.

The Call of Duty community was shocked this afternoon by the surprising midseason retirement of Scump, the face of CoD esports for the past decade-plus. Scump revealed last year that the 2023 Call of Duty League season would be his final as a competitor, but plans changed in recent weeks, and the King decided that now was the right time to step away from competing and into full-time content creation.

