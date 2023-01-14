ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man Utd vs Man City channel. Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Luke Baker
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yD4yO_0kEgqPfg00

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes he knows how to win Saturday afternoon’s highly-anticipated derby against Manchester United but has claimed it will take a “ridiculous idea” to do so.

“I would like to arrive against United with the average of minutes in the legs of the players quite similar because I have a few ideas, thoughts, ridiculous ones against United,” said Guardiola this week, ahead of his 500th top-flight match as a manager, in which he has a win rate of 76%.

Such words may spark concern among City fans, as it conjures memories of the Spaniard perhaps over-thinking big games in the past and costing his side with some bizarre tactical tweaks. Two particular examples are the switch to 3-5-2 for the 2020 Champions League quarter-final loss to Lyon and the decision not to play a natural holding midfielder for the 2021 Champions League final defeat to Chelsea, with Ilkay Gundogan sort of fulfilling that role as Rodri and Fernandinho sat on the bench.

Guardiola does have a good record entering the lion’s den however, as he has won six competitive Manchester derbies at Old Trafford, twice as many as at the Etihad Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby:

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 14 January.

Is Manchester United vs Manchester City on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11.30am BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Fernandes, Martial, Rashford

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Odds

Manchester United: 3/1

Draw: 29/10

Manchester City: 20/23

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Prediction

Man City are slightly off it as of late and United are brimming with confidence after an incredible run. Odds of 3/1 for a home win are far too long and even if they can’t clinch all three points, it feels like the Red Devils are more than capable of taking something from Pep Guardiola’s men. Man United 2-2 Man City

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arsenal launch investigation after two antisemitic incidents following derby win over Tottenham

Arsenal say two “disturbing” incidents of anti-Semitism are being investigated following the north London derby against Tottenham.The Premier League club have announced one of the incidents took place at Sunday’s game, which Arsenal won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the other at a public house in Islington.An Arsenal statement said: “We have been made aware of two disturbing incidents over the weekend involving anti-semitism which are now under investigation.“There was an incident at the north London derby on Sunday involving Arsenal supporters in which one of our fans overheard grossly offensive anti-semitic statements made by another Arsenal fan.“On...
The Independent

Alejandro Garnacho: Manchester United make improved contract offer

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to Alejandro Garnacho, with talks proceeding positively.The club have set out a heavily-incentivised deal with a lower initial base salary, that is designed to both reward the player's status but also not give young players too much too soon, regardless of their talent.Garnacho had previously rejected an offer worth £20,000 a week and it is understood that has been significantly improved on but with the contract weighted towards development and on-pitch performance.The 18-year-old revelation is also set to feature heavily in the first team, having already made a considerable impact in the...
The Independent

IFAB criticised for ‘crazy’ decision to not back temporary concussion subs trial

Football’s lawmakers have been accused of having a hidden agenda after a temporary concussion substitute trial in the Premier League was rejected on Wednesday.The International Football Association Board met at Wembley to discuss the possibility of a trial after a request from world players’ union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Forum to test the protocol in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Major League Soccer.With backing from the Football Association and Professional Footballers’ Association, it was hoped IFAB would give the trial the green light but its rejection has left Penny Watson, the wife of former England captain Dave Watson,...
The Independent

Mateusz Klich jokes about a huge Leeds signing – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 18.FootballVodafone were busy…😂😂 https://t.co/s92JhzsnO2— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 18, 2023Mateusz Klich had a laugh.good luck @lewy_official , it is amazing club you will love it😅 🇵🇱— Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) January 18, 2023Shear class!🔙 20 years ago today, @alanshearer scored one of the fastest goals in Premier League history! pic.twitter.com/I6iXuiuGfg— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 18, 2023Sergio Aguero was still celebrating.🥰😁🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/QDwzJpX8TW— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 18, 2023TennisCoco...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy