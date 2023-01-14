ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online

By Luke Baker
 4 days ago

Manchester United enter this afternoon’s derby full of confidence as they face Manchester City on a run of just one loss in the 18 matches since being humbled 6-3 by their rivals back in October.

That sole defeat was a 3-1 reverse to Aston Villa in early November and since the World Cup break, the Red Devils have won six games in all competitions - most recently a hard-fought 3-0 win over plucky League One side Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score twice in that victory, taking his goal tally to a remarkable seven in six games since returning from Qatar to confirm himself as perhaps the most in-form attacker in Europe on current form.

If United can get revenge for October’s heavy defeat, they will record a ninth successive victory in all competitions - equalling their longest winning streak since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby:

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 14 January.

Is Manchester United vs Manchester City on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11.30am BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Fernandes, Martial, Rashford

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Odds

Manchester United: 3/1

Draw: 29/10

Manchester City: 20/23

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Prediction

Man City are slightly off it as of late and United are brimming with confidence after an incredible run. Odds of 3/1 for a home win are far too long and even if they can’t clinch all three points, it feels like the Red Devils are more than capable of taking something from Pep Guardiola’s men. Man United 2-2 Man City

